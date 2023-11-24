What happened to the Rhoden family? Details explored ahead of The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre on Oxygen

The Pike County murders are one of the most brutal true crime incidents that rocked the citizens of Ohio back in 2016. Oxygen is set to premiere a three-part docuseries that showcases the gruesome details of the massacre and what caused the perpetrators of the chilling incident to undertake such gruesome killings.

The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre is the docuseries that will begin airing on Oxygen. The official synopsis of the docuseries reads:

"Eight members of the Rhoden family are brutally murdered execution-style in four different locations on a night in 2016 by another family they consider friends. 'The Pike County Massacre', the story of the largest murder investigation in Ohio's history, exposes an underbelly of violence, pitting family against family, mother against son, brother against brother, in a haunting story of lies, secrets and betrayal."

The first two episodes of The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre premiered on Oxygen on November 24, 2023. The final episode of the three-part docuseries will premiere on November 25, 2023.

The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre - Eight members of the Rhoden Family deceased in a mass killing spree

A cruel and terrible crime shook rural Ohio on April 22, 2016. In Pike County, eight members of the Rhoden family were brutally murdered at gunpoint in a planned and horrifying slaughter.

The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre explores how most of the victims were executed in their sleep at one of their four residences or in close proximity to them. The string of killings was characterized by investigators as a planned and coordinated assault.

On April 22, 2016, Bobby Jo Manley, the victim Dana Rhoden's sister, came to feed the dogs at the residences, which is when the bodies were first found. A 9-1-1 call concerning two bodies inside a house on Union Hill Road led to the initial notification of the police.

Manley found two more bodies in the second house on the property before the cops showed up. When her brother James Manley went to see how their sister Dana was doing, he came into the third crime scene, where the police had discovered three additional victims. An adult male was the eighth victim discovered at a fourth residence in the nearby community of Piketon.

The Pike County Murders reportedly showcase how detectives focused on the Wagner family, who had been the Rhodens' acquaintances, as the case developed. They were eventually found to have been involved in the ruthless murders. Sophia Wagner, the daughter of Hanna and Jake Wagner, was at the center of the needless carnage, according to the prosecution.

Edward Wagner being taken into custody (image via Robert McGraw/Gazette)

Four Wagner family members who were acquainted with the Rhodens were taken into custody in Ohio and Kentucky in November 2018 and accused of the eight killings.

Although he acknowledged killing only five of the eight victims, Edward "Jake" Wagner, the victim Hanna Rhoden's ex-boyfriend and the father of her three-year-old daughter, Sophie, entered a guilty plea to all eight murders.

Wagner was directly involved in carrying out the killings, according to the prosecution. According to them, the Wagner family planned Hanna Rhoden's execution along with the deaths of her closest relatives in order for Jake Wagner to have exclusive custody of Sophia, his daughter from Hanna.

The first-person narratives from friends, family, law enforcement, and experts will be featured in the three-part series. The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre is currently streaming on Oxygen.