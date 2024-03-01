What happened to Rick Harrison's son Adam Harrison? Official cause of death explored

The cause of death in the case of Adam Harrison's untimely and unfortunate demise has finally been revealed. The son of Pawn Stars creator and star Rick Harrison passed away last month, on January 19, 2024, in Las Vegas.

After a month of inquiry and investigation, it has been revealed that Adam Harrison passed away due to an accidental overdose of methamphetamine and fentanyl. He was only 39 years old at the time of his death, and his unfortunate passing is mourned by friends and family members, including his father, Rick Harrison, a public figure.

How did Adam Harrison die? Official cause of death explored

As per USA TODAY, a public information officer in Clark County, Nevada, confirmed on February 29 that Adam Harrison's cause of death was fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication. The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner declared the death an accident.

Adam had reportedly been residing in a Las Vegas guest house for two weeks. As per the publication, a woman, who lived in the same home, was apparently worried when Adam was not answering the door after she knocked several times on January 17. That was the last day he was seen by anyone.

On January 19, the woman called the landlord who went to the guesthouse and discovered Adam unresponsive in bed. He was declared dead that afternoon when law enforcement officials arrived. Following the incident, an inquiry into his death was launched by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Following the incident, Laura Herlovich, a representative for the family, released a statement on January 22, 2024, saying that Harrison allegedly died of a fentanyl overdose. Rick Harrison also commented on the same, saying,

“The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”

The older Harrison announced his son's death on January 19, 2024, mourning him by posting a photo of the two of them at a restaurant on his Instagram account. The post reads:

"You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam."

Adam's older brother, Corey Harrison, also mourned him by sharing a childhood photo of the two on his Instagram page and writing about how much he would miss his little brother.

Who is Adam Harrison? What is Pawn Stars all about?

Pawn Stars is a History Channel series that explores the commercial dealings of Gold & Silver Pawn, a storefront business located on Las Vegas Boulevard. Since 2009, the show has documented the multigenerational Harrison staff at their Las Vegas Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, as they deal with buyers and sellers and authenticate the objects of sale. The History Channel show has ranked second on television among reality shows and is only behind Jersey Shore.

Adam Harrison is the son of Pawn Stars star Rick Harrison, and he reportedly worked at Gold & Silver Pawn at one point but was never featured on the show. He is Rick's second son with his ex-wife, Kim.

Adam Harrison will be missed and remembered by friends and family.