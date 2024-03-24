What happened to Rick in Invincible? The character's fate explored

Rick Sheridan was tortured, dismembered, and turned into a cyborg by D.A. Sinclair, the villain of season one of Invincible. His short relationship with William met a horrifying end, but the character made a surprise return in season 2.

The show, known for its dark and cleverly written narrative along with graphic depictions of gore, continues to captivate viewers. Season 2 part 2 of Amazon Prime's animated version of the popular comic series premiered on March 14, with new episodes released weekly on Thursdays.

Rick was introduced as a minor character and William's love interest in episode 6, titled You Look Kinda Dead. After his tragic fate, fans did not expect to see him again, but he made an unexpected return, making the college storyline more intriguing.

Is Rick Sheridan alive in Invincible?

In season 1, episode 6, You Look Kinda Dead, Rick Sheridan emerges as a physically strong character who immediately grabs William's attention. But their romance is cut short when Rick is experimented on and turned into a zombie cyborg with no consciousness.

However, when Sinclair starts cutting William's arm, Rick transforms, reclaiming his humanity and aiding Mark in defeating other cyborgs. At the end of the episode, Cecil Steadman and government forces take him into custody for rehabilitation. In season 2, it is hinted that Rick has survived but turned into an Android.

Do William and Rick get together in Invincible?

Rick and William are together in season 2, episode 6 of the show. But the horrifying events of the past have left Rick deeply traumatized. Though he does not remember much of his time as the zombie cyborg or the torture under Sinclair's knife, his personality has changed.

However, their romance would be a key storyline for the further story of Invincible. The show has slightly pivoted from the comics regarding their relationship, in the TV show, William is revealed as homosexual since the beginning, while in the comics, this happens much later.

Rick and William's relationship might become a key plot point in the upcoming episodes. With Sinclair being alive and his technology of ReAnimen still in use, all the cards are on the table for season 3.

Who voices Rick Sheridan in Invincible?

In season 1, Rick Sheridan was voiced by actor Jonathan Groff, best known for playing Holden Ford in Netflix's psychological crime thriller Mindhunter. Groff is a prolific name on stage, screen, and television and has previously voiced Kristoff and Sven in Disney's Frozen franchise.

In season 2, Rick was voiced by Luke Macfarlane. The show has an impressive lineup of famous names who have contributed their voices to Invincible characters, including Mark Hamill, Jon Hamm, Seth Rogan, Mahershala Ali, and Ezra Miller.

Invincible will return with episode 7 of season 2 on March 28, available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.