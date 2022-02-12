What happened to Ricki Lake's ex-husband Christian Evans? 'Hairspray' star shares tribute on his 5th death anniversary

On Friday, February 11, 1988's Hairspray star Ricki Lake posted an emotional tribute on Instagram for her late ex-husband Christian Evans. Lake honored Evans on his fifth death anniversary, after his unfortunate demise in February 2017.

Ricki wrote a touching caption with two snaps of herself with Evans. Her caption read:

"This is hard. Sigh. Today is 5 years that the world lost #christianevans."

The actress also referred to Evans as the most outstanding teacher of her life and shared that she is a better version of herself for "having been loved so deeply" by Evans.

Ricki Lake's late ex-husband Christian Evans' cause of death

Evans, who was 46-year-old at the time of his demise, had committed suicide in 2017. He reportedly had bipolar disorder and also suffered through depression which ultimately caused him to claim his own life.

Following his death in 2017, Lake spoke to PEOPLE and said:

"I have to spread the word about recognizing this disorder and getting treatment as soon as possible."

She further added:

"He had a lot of self-esteem issues and a lot of demons."

What is known about Ricki Lake's ex-husband Christian Evans?

Christian Evans @cevansjewelry No better feeling in the world, helping less fortunate and unwell people. All other problems melt away. #blessed http://t.co/77H9rXd7IS No better feeling in the world, helping less fortunate and unwell people. All other problems melt away. #blessed http://t.co/77H9rXd7IS

Christian Evans was a jewelry designer who had been in a relationship with Ricki Lake from 2009 to 2015, until their divorce two years before his death. As per his Twitter, Evans was a fourth-generation trader of Native American jewelry. He was reportedly also involved with an Ibiza-style musical movement.

The late jewelry designer was also very philanthropic with his involvement in numerous projects to help the homeless. Evans was associated with a few California-based initiatives, especially in Los Angeles, to help the less fortunate. He also reportedly collaborated with Dallas Life homeless shelter.

In his Twitter bio, the late Christian Evans wrote,

"Spiritually Enlightened Soul, helping those less fortunate…"

Lake and Evans got married in secret in 2012 and parted ways in 2015. The former pair did not have any children together, but the actress had two children from her previous marriage to Rob Sussman. In January, Ricki Lake married her fiancé Ross Burningham.

Edited by Siddharth Satish