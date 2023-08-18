What happened to S Bone? Rollin 40's Crip member's reported death sparks tributes online

S Bone, a member of the Los Angeles street gang Rolling 40’s Crip, reportedly passed away on Wednesday, August 16. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook on Thursday stating that the deputies responded to a report of a dead body found on the side of 14th Street, a residential neighborhood in Rio Linda.

Sacramento County Police reached the scene around 7:30 pm on Wednesday. Based on initial observations, they suspected that the death might have been caused by suspicious means due to which homicide detectives were called to investigate.

Expand Tweet

After Crime Scene Investigators and homicide detectives arrived at the scene, they spoke to witnesses and gathered some evidence. The exact cause of the victim’s death is still being investigated. Even though the Facebook post did not reveal the victim’s identity and stated that the Sacramento County Coroner will make the information available, news spread that the victim was S Bone aka Orangae Moffet.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office did not provide any further information about the death. However, they asked anyone with knowledge or information about this unfortunate incident to reach out to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers or the Sheriff’s Office.

The police also announced a $1000 cash reward for anyone who might provide them with tips that can lead to the arrest of the culprit or culprits. They added that the tip providers can remain anonymous.

Tributes pour in for S Bone as news of reported death emerges

Adam Grandmaison, the host of the No Jumper podcast shared an Instagram post on Thursday shared about Bone's passing. Grandmaison wrote that he only interviewed Bone this Monday and now he's gone. The No Jumper host described his interview with Bone as one of his favorite conversations in recent times.

Though it has not yet been legitimately confirmed that S Bone has passed away, as not many publications have reported on the same, people who knew him are quite in shock and prayed for the peace of his soul. Some could not believe that Bone was gone as he was posting on Instagram just a day ago. Some YouTube channels, including 2Gangsta4Youtube, stated that Bone was caught in a crossfire during a robbery.

Netizens started pouring in tributes for S Bone. Check out below:

Tributes pour in for Bone as he reportedly passed away in Sacramento County. (Image via YouTube/2Gangsta4Youtube)

Tributes pour in for Bone as he reportedly passed away in Sacramento County. (Image via YouTube/2Gangsta4Youtube)

Tributes pour in for Bone as he reportedly passed away in Sacramento County. (Image via YouTube/2Gangsta4Youtube)

Tributes pour in for Bone as he reportedly passed away in Sacramento County. (Image via YouTube/2Gangsta4Youtube)

Tributes pour in for Bone as he reportedly passed away in Sacramento County. (Image via YouTube/2Gangsta4Youtube)

Tributes pour in for Bone as he reportedly passed away in Sacramento County. (Image via YouTube/2Gangsta4Youtube)

Tributes pour in for Bone as he reportedly passed away in Sacramento County. (Image via YouTube/2Gangsta4Youtube)

Tributes pour in for Bone as he reportedly passed away in Sacramento County. (Image via YouTube/2Gangsta4Youtube)

S Bone also recently made a video on Instagram saying that he was removed from the hood. As of now, it is unknown whether he's dead or not, or whether the whole incident has anything to do with the gang.