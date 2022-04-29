What happened to Sam Bruce? Tributes pour in as former Miami Hurricane player dies aged 24

Former Miami Hurricanes player Sam Bruce recently died at the age of 24. The news was announced by his former high school on April 28. A post on the St. Thomas Aquinas football team’s Facebook page reads,

“R.I.P. Sam Bruce ! We Will Miss You and We Love You !”

The news was confirmed by the South Florida Express on the same day and they expressed their grief in a tweet,

“We are saddened to hear about the loss of one of the greatest players to ever come through SFE. Your infectious energy, and the ability to make anybody laugh will forever live in our hearts. We spoke with Sam’s family, they just ask you to pray for their family during this time.”

Sam Bruce’s cause of death and career explored

Cops recently confirmed that Sam met with an accident on the road at 8:23 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale, which eventually led to his death.

A spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said that Sam was involved in a car crash and was suffering from a seizure. Medics went on site, performed CPR on Bruce, and admitted him to a nearby hospital. He passed away on Thursday morning. An FLPD spokesperson said,

“At this time, the circumstances surrounding this incident are not suspicious and foul play is not suspected.”

Career of Sam Bruce

Sam was initially dismissed from the Miami football program in 2016. A press release stated that violations of team rules and failing to meet the expectations required to be a part of the Miami football program were the reasons behind his rejection.

Bruce then transferred himself to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Southeastern University in Lakeland. He had tryouts with the Edmonton Eskimos and Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League.

He had 113 receptions for 1,380 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns with 48 carries for 355 yards rushing and another six scores. He was the 84th ranked player in the Class of 2016, 11th WR, and 13th in Florida.

Sam is the latest former Miami footballer and South Florida high school legend to die at a very young age. He earned the nickname "The Samborghini" in high school for his performances.

Further details about his date of birth, family, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes from Sam’s close friends and fans as soon as they heard about his death.

C.Gary didn't fumble @Cane303 The 3 SoFla offensive players whose HS highlights I always remembered as being the most impressive were Noel Devine, Duke Johnson, and Sam Bruce. Gone far, far, far too soon. Rest in peace. The 3 SoFla offensive players whose HS highlights I always remembered as being the most impressive were Noel Devine, Duke Johnson, and Sam Bruce. Gone far, far, far too soon. Rest in peace.

The Speed Marshall @SpeedMarshall 🏾 Devastated. Sam Bruce was an absolute legend. He’s one of the most talented football players from SFLA.I had the opportunity to coach & watch him grow over the years.He poured into the community.When he talked. The kids listened. Sending love to his family & friends. REST UP 🕊 Devastated. Sam Bruce was an absolute legend. He’s one of the most talented football players from SFLA.I had the opportunity to coach & watch him grow over the years.He poured into the community.When he talked. The kids listened. Sending love to his family & friends. REST UP 🕊🙏🏾 https://t.co/gQO0PIPV9m

Blustein Recruiting @larryblustein 14 years ago, I met and loved Sam Bruce, a star with the Lauderhill Lions. One of my favorites ever. He will be missed. instagram.com/p/Cc6soybrpbV/… 14 years ago, I met and loved Sam Bruce, a star with the Lauderhill Lions. One of my favorites ever. He will be missed. instagram.com/p/Cc6soybrpbV/…

Bo Tilly 🇰🇷✌🏽 @BoTilly 🏽 twitter.com/_quick6/status… $AMBORGHINI BRU❌E++® @_QUICK6 on my sleeves like its the new fashion.. I wear myon my sleeves like its the new fashion.. I wear my ❤️ on my sleeves like its the new fashion.. https://t.co/6KhJLvmRda Lost my cousin today and my Heart is broken. Sam never had it easy. But never complained and is one of the best to ever come out of South Florida and that’s undeniable. Rest easy Sam Bruce Lost my cousin today and my Heart is broken. Sam never had it easy. But never complained and is one of the best to ever come out of South Florida and that’s undeniable. Rest easy Sam Bruce ❤️✊🏽 twitter.com/_quick6/status…

Deon 🙌📗_📙 🇭🇹 @deonnitherarri The day is almost over, and I still can’t wrap my mind around Sam Bruce being no longer on earth anymore. It’s the ones with the biggest smiles and the best personalities that are tragically lost too soon . He should still be here. Dwayne Haskins should still be here as well. The day is almost over, and I still can’t wrap my mind around Sam Bruce being no longer on earth anymore. It’s the ones with the biggest smiles and the best personalities that are tragically lost too soon . He should still be here. Dwayne Haskins should still be here as well.

Franco Melendéz🇨🇺 @mrmelendez305 RIP in peace to Sam Bruce RIP in peace to Sam Bruce❤️

John Davis @johnd67569 RIP one of my role models in high-school, the shiftiest ball player I’ve ever witnessed. I’ve followed him on his journey from st Thomas aquinas, Miami, juco, to the fake football league. I pray for him and his family and may his presence live on forever. RIP Sam Bruce man RIP one of my role models in high-school, the shiftiest ball player I’ve ever witnessed. I’ve followed him on his journey from st Thomas aquinas, Miami, juco, to the fake football league. I pray for him and his family and may his presence live on forever. RIP Sam Bruce man

Coach Laine @Believe_UrEyes R I P Sam Bruce….Sad to see these kids go so young man R I P Sam Bruce….Sad to see these kids go so young man

Andy Holman @AHolman23 Prayers and thoughts to Sam Bruce family/friends and teammates during this difficult time Prayers and thoughts to Sam Bruce family/friends and teammates during this difficult time

jmoney @Jmoney2stackz



I’m hurt man. Prayers to him and his family Sam Bruce was an inspiration. Anyone who knows about football in South Florida knows that he was one of the greatest to ever do it.I’m hurt man. Prayers to him and his family Sam Bruce was an inspiration. Anyone who knows about football in South Florida knows that he was one of the greatest to ever do it. I’m hurt man. Prayers to him and his family 😔 https://t.co/vPPTx9l20D

Detailed information on his funeral is yet to be disclosed and an official statement from his family members is awaited.

