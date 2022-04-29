What happened to Sam Bruce? Tributes pour in as former Miami Hurricane player dies aged 24

Former Miami Hurricanes player Sam Bruce recently died at the age of 24. The news was announced by his former high school on April 28. A post on the St. Thomas Aquinas football team’s Facebook page reads,
“R.I.P. Sam Bruce ! We Will Miss You and We Love You !”
The news was confirmed by the South Florida Express on the same day and they expressed their grief in a tweet,
“We are saddened to hear about the loss of one of the greatest players to ever come through SFE. Your infectious energy, and the ability to make anybody laugh will forever live in our hearts. We spoke with Sam’s family, they just ask you to pray for their family during this time.”
Sam Bruce’s cause of death and career explored
Cops recently confirmed that Sam met with an accident on the road at 8:23 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale, which eventually led to his death.
A spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said that Sam was involved in a car crash and was suffering from a seizure. Medics went on site, performed CPR on Bruce, and admitted him to a nearby hospital. He passed away on Thursday morning. An FLPD spokesperson said,
“At this time, the circumstances surrounding this incident are not suspicious and foul play is not suspected.”
Career of Sam Bruce
Sam was initially dismissed from the Miami football program in 2016. A press release stated that violations of team rules and failing to meet the expectations required to be a part of the Miami football program were the reasons behind his rejection.
Bruce then transferred himself to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Southeastern University in Lakeland. He had tryouts with the Edmonton Eskimos and Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League.
He had 113 receptions for 1,380 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns with 48 carries for 355 yards rushing and another six scores. He was the 84th ranked player in the Class of 2016, 11th WR, and 13th in Florida.
Sam is the latest former Miami footballer and South Florida high school legend to die at a very young age. He earned the nickname "The Samborghini" in high school for his performances.
Further details about his date of birth, family, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Twitter was flooded with tributes from Sam’s close friends and fans as soon as they heard about his death.
Detailed information on his funeral is yet to be disclosed and an official statement from his family members is awaited.