What happened to Scott Baldwin on General Hospital? Explained

General Hospital enjoys a dedicated fan following with its compelling screenplay and memorable performances. Scott Baldwin is a popular character on the show and has been associated with it since the mid-1960s’. General Hospital, which premiered in 1963, is considered America’s longest-running soap opera in production and features 15000 episodes across 61 seasons.

The series centers on the challenges faced by the residents of Port Charles, a fictional town in upstate New York, and is the brainchild of creators Frank and Doris Hursley. Most of its storylines have featured the Quartermaines and the Spencers since the 1970s. The sister followed its show The Young Marrieds, which received mixed reviews, and two spinoffs, General Hospital: Night Shift and Port Charles.

How long has Scott been on General Hospital?

Scott Baldwin, Meg Bentley’s son, first appeared on the show as a child in the 1960s. He became close to Lee Baldwin after he married his mother and decided to adopt him. Scott suffered a setback when Meg died after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Lee looked after him after the tragedy and eventually sent him to law school.

Scott returned to Port Charles in 1977 and took up a job at the hospital. He also fell in love with Laura and eventually tied the knot with her. However, the marriage lasted merely two years as she dumped him for Luke Spencer. Scott then married Susan to get his hands on her money. However, he was forced to leave town after her murder.

Scott reappeared on General Hospital in 1987 and got romantically involved with Lucy Coe, but they soon broke up. Scott then married Dominique, and Lucy agreed to be their daughter’s surrogate mother. Unfortunately, his wife died before the baby’s birth, forcing a distraught Scott to leave Port Charles again.

Scott returned to the fictional town a few years later with his daughter and immediately regretted this decision as she disappeared. He then teamed up with Lucy to rescue Serena and learned that Rex, Dominique’s uncle, had kidnapped her. After rescuing his daughter, he briefly dated Eve Lambert but eventually returned to Lucy, who refused to marry him.

During this stint, Scott also successfully ran for the office of district attorney but eventually left Port Charles to be with Laura in France, where she was being treated for a health issue. Scott would then return to Port Charles in 2013 to announce that he was engaged to Laura. However, his plans fell apart again when he realized that his fiancee still had feelings for Luke.

He then spent time with the serial killer Franco, his son from a drunken hookup many years ago. Franco helped him blackmail Ava and Nikolas to make their lives miserable. Around the same time, he learned about his adoptive parents’ deaths. However, Scott was equally devastated when Franco died under mysterious circumstances. Liezel later told him that Peter August was responsible for his death.

In recent years, Scott has appeared in court to defend clients who aren’t particularly innocent. He was also romantically involved with Liesl Obrecht. All in all, Scott Baldwin has been involved in several memorable storylines during his nearly six-decade-long association with General Hospital.

Who plays Scott on General Hospital?

Child actor Johnny Whitaker played the character when he first appeared on General Hospital in 1965. He was replaced by Tedd Quinn a year later, in 1966. Tony Camp, Don Clarke, and Johnny Jensen also briefly essayed the role.

The makers roped in Kin Shriner to play a grown-up Scott in 1977, and he has been associated with it since. General Hospital helped him bag roles on shows such as Texas and The Bold and the Beautiful. However, Kin Shriner kept returning to the soap opera despite his packed schedule.

In 2021, he tweeted that he was set to leave the show as ‘Scott’s run is done’ but continued to appear on the soap opera. Last year, he hinted at his exit again but is still associated with the series.

General Hospital airs on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.