What happened to Shanice Walker? Sister Shyla shares heartbreaking Instagram post

YouTuber Shyla Walker took to her Instagram on November 29, sharing a heart-wrenching post about her sister Shanice Walker. Since then, fans have been left concerned about the two.

Shyla Walker has been open about her sister’s health struggles on social media since the former became an online figure. On November 30, Shyla confirmed that her sister had died following a strenuous battle in the hospital for days.

The 24-year-old influencer announced that Shanice Walker passed from “immense brain damage.” She revealed the following information in an Instagram post, which has now been deleted.

Shyla Walker details confrontation with doctors prior Shanice Walker's death

As Shanice Walker continued to fight for her life in the hospital, her sister revealed that doctors had “given up on her even before they ran tests.” Shyla Walker stated that the medical staff refused to give her body any more medication or fluid as they believed that it would be of no help.

She also added that doctors threatened her that they would remove Shanice’s ventilator, which was keeping her breathing. In a deleted social media post, Shyla pleaded:

“She is running on borrowed time unless we can get help. We are fighting for her life and are begging you all for help.”

Shyla Walker took to social media, uploading an emotional post as her sister remained in hospital fighting for her life. She revealed that Shanice Walker was 29 years old and was a mother of two young girls. Shyla Walker added in the now-deleted post:

“We were just getting our family together again…we had our first family dinner on Saturday…I can’t remember if I told my sister I loved her that day; that was the last time I saw her healthy; my mother is a mess; hearing a mother cry over her dying child is a sound I pray none of you ever have to experience."

On November 30, Shyla Walker announced that her sister had passed away. She shared a series of pictures along with a caption that read:

“Life is cruel. My sister deserved to grow old. The memories haunt me for now, but I pray one day they bring me peace.”

Prior to Shanice Walker's death, Shyla Walker said that they were attempting to get her sister transferred to “UCLA, Mayo Clinic or cedar Sinai neuro departs for care and second opinions.” The social media influencer also furiously added that Dr. Anthony Murphy and Dr. Ajeet Sodhi were among those who denied treatment to her sister. Shanice Walker was fighting for her life at Northridge Hospital.

