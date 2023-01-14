What happened with Spotify? Hilarious memes take over Twitter amid 10 seconds delay and JWT expired bug

Popular music streaming platform Spotify has been trending on Twitter recently after it stopped working for several users in the States. They claimed that the audio clips stopped playing 10 seconds into it starting. Netizens then took to social media and created hilarious memes joking about the issue at hand.

The outage occurred on Friday just before 8PM ET. Over 30,000 people reported issues with the music app as per Down Detector. The number only continued to rise for the next few hours.

Platform users who had logged out of the app were unable to log in again. Those who were logged in revealed that they were unable to listen to any music 10 seconds into an audio clip being played.

Others noted that they received messages on Spotify claiming that "Something went wrong." Just below the aforementioned phrase, platform users could read "Try reloading this page." The "reload page" option was present just below the same.

Those using the platform's website were also met with a message that read "Jwt is expired."

The platform's website's status page revealed that their was a "minor" partial outage that was affecting the player alone.

Spotify Status's Twitter account acknowledged the viral issue a few minutes before 9PM ET. They stated that they were looking into it. At 11:16PM ET they announced that things were looking "much better now."

Spotify Status @SpotifyStatus Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!

Spotify Status @SpotifyStatus

if you still need help. Everything's looking much better now! Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help.

Netizens react to Spotify outage

Platform users expressed visible discomfort with the app not working. Many netizens created hilarious memes that they had to pay attention to their thoughts as the music platform was not working. Endless gifs about the app appeared on Twitter endlessly. A few hilarious reactions to the outage read:

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 Everyone rushing to Twitter because Spotify is down

michelle🫧 @divinemichellee i don't pay for spotify premium for it not to work🧍🏾‍♀️

ames | PLUMMCORP.COM @turbulentbeer i have no reason to live rn spotify is down I NEED MUSIC RN

Sydney Roc @realsydroc Me: Hey Spotify make sure you update your JwT token.

Spotify:

rei @_reiika_ my spotify keeps pausing 10 seconds into every song i try to play and wont unpause someone please help i need this to finish my homework

megan @il0vesuspiria Spotify pls hurry up and work again I’ve been alone with my thoughts for 10 minutes now.. this is terrifying

Spotify pls hurry up and work again I've been alone with my thoughts for 10 minutes now.. this is terrifying

Genius Golf Student Kim Taehyung @jajahoba I FEEL CRAZY WHY IS SPOTIFY DOWN

H @harringtondjo spotify is down and i need to listen to out of the woods by taylor swift

cer🏁 @cerxsviolxt44 spotify is down and i can hear my own thoughts, fix it

At the time of writing this article, platform users stopped tweeting about the issue, indicating that the app was working properly.

How to resolve the issue of music not playing after 10 seconds?

Logging out and logging back into the platform will allow one to understand if the issue at hand is a problem with the set up. To do so, one must log out and remove Spotify from the memory cache. The user can then proceed to log back into their account.

Instead of using WiFi, one can try using cellular data to listen to music on the platform. If the music ends up playing normally, it can be confirmed that there was an issue with the WiFi.

Updating the app can also help in resolving the issue. This can be done on the device's app store. One can see the 'Update' option under the Spotify app, indicating that they must update the app. Platform users can then check on Spotify to see if it is working normally. If the 'Update' option is not available, it means that their app is already up to date.

One can also download the songs that aren't playing properly using WiFi. Users can then see whether the music plays correctly offline. This can help in analyzing whether their is an issue with WiFi or an mp3 bug.

