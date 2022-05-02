What happened to Sugar Bear Thompson's teeth? Honey Boo Boo's father reveals gum cancer scare

Sugar Bear Thompson’s makeover might affect him more than he may have anticipated since a dentist has found possible traces of cancer in his mouth.

Thompson’s representative stated in an interview that he is going through a complete makeover in Los Angeles. When the reality star visited the dentist to get new teeth on April 28, the dentist discovered what might be a cancer of the lower gums.

Reports say that multiple white spots have been found on Thompson’s gums, which could signify cancer. He was a chewing tobacco enthusiast for several years, which may have rotten his teeth and caused more damage.

Sugar Bear Thompson’s mouth issue explained

Sugar Bear Thompson has been going through many makeovers after his divorce from Mama June (Image via Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Thompson has reinvented himself with several techniques, including liposuction, hair transplant, and tummy tuck.

His representative said that he met Dr. Tania Farshi to secure new teeth when Farshi found white spots lining his gums, a sign of mouth cancer. Sugar Bear plans to visit a cancer specialist to get better answers.

Following his divorce from Mama June, he has been getting a makeover and wishes to be a potential suitor as he is now single.

Mama June arrested in 2019

Sugar Bear Thompson became famous for playing the father on the TLC series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The show was canceled after his ex-wife Mama June dated a convicted child molester, Mark Anthony McDaniel.

Mama June was arrested in 2019 on felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Authorities responded to a domestic dispute between June and her boyfriend, Geno Doak.

Geno was patted down, and a needle was found in his possession. The cops also found a pipe with residue inside June’s jogging suit alongside a syringe on the driver’s floorboard. There was also a green pill bottle with white powder inside the glove compartment, and June admitted that the white powder was crack cocaine.

Doak was sentenced to 16 months of house arrest in 2021. Meanwhile, June was sentenced to 100 hours of community service with court supervision and random drug screenings. June’s reaction was also filmed in her reality series, Mama June: Road to Redemption.

