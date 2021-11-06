"What happened?": SZA's IV drip photo and cryptic tweets leave fans worried

SZA came to Houston on November 3 for her Good Days Fall 2021 tour. The singer was ready to perform with Travis Scott again on November 6 in the same city. SZA was in the lineup of star performers like Bad Bunny, and Young Thug, amongst others, for Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival.

However, SZA had to cancel her performance as she had fallen ill and was hospitalized. While the exact date of her hospitalization is unknown, the 31-year-old singer has tweeted a picture of herself hooked to an IV drip.

In the caption, she addressed the audience of Astroworld 2021 in Houston.

SZA @sza Houston I no feel so good but thank you for having meeee sorry I didn’t kick it w the crowd tnt 💜 #ASTROWORLDFest 🧝🏾‍♀️ Houston I no feel so good but thank you for having meeee sorry I didn’t kick it w the crowd tnt 💜 #ASTROWORLDFest 🧝🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/jbp0O9Lrht

What is SZA suffering from?

Several fans have replied to the tweet with concern over SZA's health status. She replied to a fan clarifying that she tested negative for COVID twice. As such, the cause of her health issue, which additionally requires an IV drip, is unknown so far.

Although the star also mentioned that it is plausible that she has contracted some virus or bacteria and also pegged possible weather change as a reason.

SZA @sza daily cats @keesoull @sza oh no fren what happened ☹️ @sza oh no fren what happened ☹️ I think I jus got a bug . Lots of hugging and smootching and weather change . Both my covid tests r negative twitter.com/keesoull/statu… I think I jus got a bug . Lots of hugging and smootching and weather change . Both my covid tests r negative twitter.com/keesoull/statu…

However, it could also be flu as the season for the common viral infection has already started.

In a reply to a fan, SZA mentioned that the organizers will not allow her to perform with Travis Scott, even if she feels better. She further noted that her next performance with the rapper would have to wait until next time.

On November 6, SZA was also supposed to perform in a concert from her Good Days Fall 2021 tour in Austin, Texas. However, it is unlikely that the singer will be making it to that concert either, as she is presumably still suffering from her illness.

Depending on her health on Sunday, November 7 and Monday, November 8, SZA might perform at her remaining concerts. She is expected to serve in the existing slots for her concerts in Dallas' South Side Music Hall, and in Denver at Fillmore Auditorium, respectively.

SZA’s tour is slated to end on November 14, with the remaining dates having concerts at The Union, Salt Lake City, and at Day N Vegas on the last day, i.e. November 14.

