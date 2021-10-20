What happened to SZA? Viral train video rumors debunked

Rumors regarding “Hit Different” singer SZA being hit by a train are making its rounds on the internet. Fans were left distressed by rumors of a video circulating online showcasing the American singer being run over by the vehicle.

Solána Imani Rowe, best known as SZA, is a R&B singer-songwriter. She acquired worldwide popularity after releasing her album titled "Ctrl" in 2017. She has also appeared on Doja Cat’s 2021 track “Kiss Me More”, which went on to become a viral song.

Rumors regarding SZA being hit by a train are not true. The singer is not dead, and neither is she injured. She has been seen actively posting on Instagram over the past 24 hours. The disturbing rumors were a celebrity hoax floating around the internet.

Jokes about SZA being hit by a train circulate online

Internet sleuths reported that there was a video circulating online of the singer being hit by a train. However, through further investigation it can be confirmed that the rumor is untrue.

The concept of the 31-year-old singer being hit by a train is a vulgar s*x joke which stems from a song released by fellow singer Drake, in which he claimed so. On the internet, “ran on by a rain” refers to a woman having multiple s*xual partners one after another.

SZA and Drake were in a relationship in the early 2000s. Drake received immense backlash for dating her at the time as she was still a minor while he was approximately 23 years old.

Since then, fans of SZA have been firing at the "God’s Plan" singer. The two have been involved in an endless feud since then.

Following the allegations that came to light, SZA unfollowed the Canadian rapper on Instagram.

Many netizens did not understand the celebrity hoax immediately and were concerned for SZA. Some tweets included:

treyday 10.24 🇬🇩|🇧🇸 @treyshakeel why is twitter talking about SZA getting a train ran on her 😢 why is twitter talking about SZA getting a train ran on her 😢 https://t.co/hDZdWQpBbq

k3 @DangerDangg Woke up this morning and found out SZA used to get trains ran on her. Woke up this morning and found out SZA used to get trains ran on her. https://t.co/VYmRSvpYHc

not bandz @notorious47k just found out sza had a train ran on her and i wasn’t apart of it 😖 just found out sza had a train ran on her and i wasn’t apart of it 😖 https://t.co/aIsMkLGR5R

uchë @kennethvsworld knowing SZA got a train ran on her has ruined my whole week man knowing SZA got a train ran on her has ruined my whole week man https://t.co/KIMNjLVX8f

* @pickaflaww Me when they told me sza had trains ran on her Me when they told me sza had trains ran on her https://t.co/pEK4OtOGB9

jackson＊ @jxcksqn Apparently sza got a train ran on her Apparently sza got a train ran on her https://t.co/go6eNBYRW5

jacob @jacobgws bye i thought the sza train rumor was actually her getting hit by a train pls bye i thought the sza train rumor was actually her getting hit by a train pls https://t.co/SGi4GKu1FZ

khulu @Yeezusstan1 SZA had trains ran on her??? i’m bout to throw up wtf man SZA had trains ran on her??? i’m bout to throw up wtf man https://t.co/uMxDiibiKs

Also Read

Poet @terxme I could have gone all day without knowing SZA got a train ran on her I could have gone all day without knowing SZA got a train ran on her

The singer has not come forward to comment on the allegations which have appeared online. Though the “run on by a train” meme seems slanderous in nature, suggesting that the singer slept with several high profile men in the industry to claim success as a singer, many netizens continue to take part in the trend.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee