What happened to Tommy Sheehan? The Challenge contestant reportedly quit the show in week 3

Survivor winner Tommy Sheehan sent shock waves through social media when he announced retirement from reality TV. The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies would be his last and final shot at unscripted content. The MTV-backed show was going well for him until it didn't. Or at least that is what rumors have to say.

According to a Fandom report, Tommy Sheehan was "medically disqualified." His Instagram profile is locked, so there's no way of knowing what caused him to drop out of the show. Was it an injury that deemed him unfit to play further? Only time will tell.

Tommy Sheehan's journey on The Challenge so far

Tommy Sheehan came in with experience. Having won Survivor, he knew what to expect from The Challenge. He wanted to group up with fellow Survivor contestants Michele Fitzgerald and Michaela Bradshaw but was wary of how doing that would push him into a corner.

In an interview with Pop Culture, Tommy Sheehan said:

"So it's tough, it's exhausting to constantly check in with every single person in the house, but I didn't want to come in like, wow, Tommy's 100% Survivor alliance. I wanted people to come and say, 'Hey, I can work with Tommy.'"

Why did Tommy Sheehan retire from reality TV?

Tommy Sheehan has a valid reason to quit. Although he has had fun being a part of shows like Survivor and The Challenge, it was time for a career change. Before enrolling in the shows, he was a fourth-grade teacher in the Floral Park-Bellerose school district.

In an interview with EW, he said:

"The Challenge and Survivor were two of the coolest experiences I've ever done, especially Survivor since I've been a fan of the show forever. However, right now I'm taking my talents to the classroom. I love my life and career too much to leave again. This is where I officially announce my retirement from your television screens."

The Challenge Season 37 contestants who were reportedly disqualified

This is a show that demands extreme emotions. Sometimes, these emotions are manifested in ways that can be inappropriate and discomforting.

Lauren Coogan, who was edited out of the premiere and later asked to leave, was immensely stressed. In a series of tweets, the reality TV star addressed her exit.

She wrote:

"All jokes aside, I got gaslit and scapegoated on two major networks within the same month. My anxiety skyrocketed, my mental health was literally in shambles and this led me to an identity crisis of sorts."

Like Tommy Sheehan, Aneesa Ferreira too, dropped out following an injury. Fessy Shafaat and Ashley Mitchell apparently got into a fight with Josh Martinez and were immediately disqualified. Nam Vo left the show due to scheduling conflicts.

The Challenge airs every Wednesday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on MTV. For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Srijan Sen