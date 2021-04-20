IPL 2021: “When you are playing, you don’t want anyone to say he’s unfit” – MS Dhoni

After leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a victory in his 200th appearance as the side’s captain, MS Dhoni emphasized getting old and keeping fit as two different things. The former India captain stated that though he can’t guarantee performances, he doesn’t want anyone to question his fitness.

Since his international retirement, MS Dhoni’s batting form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has taken a massive hit. Since IPL 2020, he has 218 runs in the tournament at 21.8, striking at 114. However, his fitness levels have been among the best, and he proved that on Monday with a full-stretched dive to avoid getting run out.

While CSK notched up their second win of the tournament, MS Dhoni only managed a 17-ball 18 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday.

“Getting old and being fit - those are two difficult things! When you are playing, you don’t really want anyone to say he’s unfit.

“Performances are something that’s not guaranteed. I wasn’t guaranteeing performances when I was 24, I can’t guarantee when I am 40, but at least if people can’t point the finger at me that he’s unfit, then that will be a big positive for me. I have to keep up with the younger guys. They are very fast; it’s good to challenge them,” said MS Dhoni, who turns 40 in July.

MS Dhoni’s CSK back to winning ways

The IPL 2020 saw CSK’s worst season. For the first time in their history, they did not qualify for the playoffs and ended in seventh spot. However, the MS Dhoni-led franchise have begun well this season with consecutive wins against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals after their defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the tournament opener.

With four points from three matches, CSK have climbed to second spot in the IPL 2021 points table ahead of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, two other sides with two wins each. The points table is led by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have won all three of their matches.

CSK will now face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai on Wednesday.