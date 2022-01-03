What happened to Traxamillion? Tributes pour in as influential Bay Area producer dies aged 43

Bay Area hip-hop producer Traxamillion reportedly died recently. The news was first revealed by a blog account called Thizzler On The Roof.

The blog stated that the producer's death was a big loss for the music industry.

The popular personality was 43 years old at the time of his death. Rapper E-40 paid tribute to his collaborator on Instagram and shared a video.

Traxamillion’s cause of death explored

Detailed information on the circumstances that led to the producer’s death has not been revealed. For now, this seems to be sudden since the producer was regularly posting on social media.

Although a few online reports claim that he died of cancer, the information is yet to be confirmed.

Family members and friends have not yet issued an official statement on the same. Further details are expected to be disclosed in a few days.

In brief about the hip-hop producer

The hip-hop producer was from San Jose, California.

The hip-hop producer was from San Jose, California. He did his schooling at Andrew Hill High School and Oak Grove High School.

His first album was The Slapp Addict, and it was a compilation of the best talent in the Bay area. The album was released in August 2006 and had 17 songs in total.

He then released a mixtape called The Slapp Addict Mixtape and the About Us remix by Brooke Hogan. The producer even produced other songs like From the Hood, Super Hyphy, Da Yellow Bus, and others.

He then developed a PSP application called Traxxpad: Portable Studio. Released in June 2007, the portable music studio has several features like a sequencer, drum machine, and keyboard to create music.

Public and popular personalities pay tribute on Twitter

The producer left a mark in the music industry with the release of some famous mixtapes and albums. The public and other well-known people paid tribute on Twitter as soon as the news broke:

🐺 @LJames408 RIP Traxamillion ! We had more to do but Glad we got one in #SanJose RIP Traxamillion ! We had more to do but Glad we got one in #SanJose 🦈 https://t.co/QgM1hzfDxI

BA$HMOP OBAMA @K00LJ0HN Rip traxamillion real legend slap in peace Rip traxamillion real legend slap in peace

nedarb @nedarbnagrom rip traxamillion legendary bay area producer rip traxamillion legendary bay area producer https://t.co/GsWtMaLDyc

Mill Bill @therealmillbill This cd changed my life RIP Traxamillion This cd changed my life RIP Traxamillion https://t.co/Ldh3NRUoDH

Dirty Tocsin @jmacthemonsta We lost a real one….two legends gave us this hit - @Traxamillion definitely inspired many and was a good dude to everyone. RIP to him and @theJacka one of the realest to ever do it We lost a real one….two legends gave us this hit - @Traxamillion definitely inspired many and was a good dude to everyone. RIP to him and @theJacka one of the realest to ever do it https://t.co/lzvKXnwW2J

sarah @libertythot_ RIP TRAXAMILLION 😵‍💫 STOP TAKING THE WEST COAST RAPPER GOD WHY 🥺 RIP TRAXAMILLION 😵‍💫 STOP TAKING THE WEST COAST RAPPER GOD WHY 🥺

CorkyWilliamsSr @Corkywilliamssr TRAXAMILLION RIP SAN JOSE LEGEND SAD DAY FOR THE BAY AREA TRAXAMILLION RIP SAN JOSE LEGEND SAD DAY FOR THE BAY AREA https://t.co/N9T9rG7rZ7

¥eez @yeeeezyyyy Damn. RIP Traxamillion 💔. A Bay Area legend. May he Rest In Peace 🕊🤍😢 Damn. RIP Traxamillion 💔. A Bay Area legend. May he Rest In Peace 🕊🤍😢

Details on his personal life are yet to be unveiled. It is unknown if he was married, dating someone, or in a relationship.

