What happened to Troy Landry? Swamp People star death rumors debunked

On August 16, a legion of news portals claimed that Swamp People star and famed alligator hunter Troy Landry had passed away at the age of 62. These news portals published the unverified claim and cited cancer as the cause of Landry's demise.

Amid these rumors, Landry's son, Jacob, took to Facebook to share an update on his father. In the video, Jacob Landry said:

"Just wanted to give everybody a little heads up on dad. He's back home feeling much, much better. For those of you that don't know, he had prostate cancer, and they removed his prostate. Everything looks good."

It is unknown how these baseless rumors started, as Troy Landry had been quite active on his Facebook. Furthermore, just two months back, the "King of the Swamp" himself shared an update after his prostate removal surgery over cancer.

Troy Landry and his journey with prostate cancer

The world-renowned alligator hunter and star of History TV's Swamp People, Troy Landry and his family are among the few responsible for maintaining Louisiana's gator population.

From earlier posts by Landry, it appears that the gator hunter was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the past few years. In late May, the 62-year-old underwent surgery to remove his prostate, which was "ate up with cancer." At the time, Landry took to Facebook to post an update with a snap from the hospital bed. In the caption of the picture, Landry mentioned:

"Surgery went good. No more prostate."

Within the next two months, Troy Landry was seemingly on his road to recovery, as updated by his son Jacob via a Facebook video post. Jacob's post also included the following caption:

"Someone is feeling much better and is ready for this upcoming season now!"

Meanwhile, Jacob Landry's most recent update detailed his father's recovery and how the lab report indicated that the cancer had had gone. In the recent video, he said:

"Got the lab work back. They think they got everything out. So he's just on the road of recovering now, and thank you for all the prayers and well wishes and all that. He's doing much better and just trying to get better before gator season because we got the green light. We're going to do another year."

This means that the alligator hunter has already recovered enough to have the confidence to be involved with the upcoming season of Swamp People on History TV. Meanwhile, just hours after such rumors of his demise, Landry seemingly took to his Facebook and shared his son's video to joke and ask him to return his boat. In the post, Landry said:

"Bring my boat back and get on your knees…"

Troy Landry's most recent Facebook post (Image via troylandrykingofswamp/Facebook)

Thus, it appears that the rumors of his demise and the media coverage of these fake claims started just weeks after Landry's 62nd birthday, which was celebrated on June 9. As of now, it can be determined from the social media updates that Landry is much better and on his way to recovery from cancer after his prostatectomy.

Troy Landry and Swamp People

Ever since the beginning of Swamp People in 2010 on History TV, Landry has been one of the primary cast who has garnered much fan support over the years. In the 12 years+ of his appearance on Swamp People, the alligator hunter had appeared in over 157 episodes of the show. Amid his involvement in the show and his popularity, the Pierre Part, Louisiana native, also starred in the short-lived 2018 TV series Swamp Mysteries with Troy Landry.

