What happened to Ty Pennington? Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum is recovering from a throat abscess

Ty Pennington recently revealed on Instagram that he is recovering from a throat operation. The former Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host had a sore throat last month, which was diagnosed as an abscess after Ty started to have trouble breathing on Tuesday morning, July 11. Pennigton said in his post that the abscess was so big that it was blocking the airway.

Ty Pennington was admitted to St. Anthony’s in Lakewood, where the doctors intubated him, and had surgery to remove the abscess in Denver after being airlifted. He was released from the hospital on Thursday, July 13, and added in his post:

"A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it’s telling you something."

Pennington has not revealed when he will continue shooting for his new project in Breckenridge, Colorado. The HGTV star Ty Pennington posted on his Instagram story again on Friday, saying:

"Why this can be so dangerous Again, so SO grateful for the doctors at Summit Health and St. Anthony’s."

Many of his co-stars were happy to find that he was feeling okay. Genevieve Gorder said:

"Babes!!!! I’m so happy you are okay, how terrifying. Love to you and Kellee (Ty’s wife.)"

Dvais joked that she was glad that Ty was not dead, and Jasmine Roth sighed in relief after learning about his health.

What is an abscess? Ty Pennington mistook it for a sore throat

According to clevelandclinic.com, an abscess is a pus buildup that can affect any part of the body and can occur in the mouth, around any organ, or on the skin. Usually caused by bacterial infections, they can be removed by surgical drainage. The area of the abscess under the skin is red and swollen, making it easy to trace. Other than that, the patient might experience fever, tooth sensitivity, and chills.

Whenever any bacteria enters the body, white blood cells help fight off the infection. This may lead to inflammation around the area of dead tissue. It can be easily diagnosed with the help of an ultrasound, CT, or MRI. Ty Pennington has not confirmed what type of abscess he had, but usually, Peritonsillar Abscess is one where tissues of the throat/ tonsils have a pus buildup.

Ty Pennington has appeared in many TV reality shows, like American Diner Revival

58-year-old popular TV personality Ty is from Atlanta, Georgia. He used to be a model and often hosts gigs. He rose to fame after appearing in TLC’s home improvement show Trading Spaces in 2000. He is known for hosting ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for nine years, for which he won two Emmy awards.

Pennington also participated in many other reality TV shows, like the 2015 American Diner Revival and 2012's The Revolution. Ty was diagnosed with ADHD at 17 and often promotes the use of medications for the same. He was arrested in 2007 for driving under the influence and faced six months in jail.

Pennington is the author of a book named Ty's Tricks: Home Repair Secrets Plus Cheap and Easy Projects to Transform Any Room and ran a home improvement magazine for two years until 2009.

Ty will soon shoot an unknown new project in Colorado. He was most recently seen at the premiere party of Barbie on Sunday, July 9.