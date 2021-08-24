What happened to Violent J? Insane Clown Posse announce farewell tour amid rapper’s heart failure

Violent J of Insane Clown Posse revealed his heart problems at last weekend’s Gathering of the Juggalos. Because of this, the hip-hop duo announced that the tour of 2022 would be their last. The rapper even said that he and Shaggy 2 Dope would perform at one-off shows every month and continue to release new music.

Violent J said that he is suffering from a severe form of Atrial Fibrillation that causes the upper and lower chambers of the heart to beat irregularly and out of sync with each other. He noticed something was wrong when he found himself getting winded in various situations.

The singer said:

“I want to make it clear, making music is not affected in any way, shape, or form by anything going on with Shaggy or myself health-wise.”

WELL WISHES: Insane Clown Posse's Violent J suffering from heart failure, announces farewell tour: https://t.co/tvpVcFuHHU — Loudwire (@Loudwire) August 23, 2021

Insane Clown Posse plans to hit the United States, Europe, Canada, and Australia in 2022. The duo’s next show will be held in September 2021, followed by their next album release on Halloween.

Violent J’s health issues explored

Hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse (Image via Getty Images)

While explaining his heart condition, Violent J said that the studio is almost 40 yards from his front door. He could walk to it every day, but he was winded by the time he reached there. In another instance, while walking to his mailbox, he felt like taking a break.

The 49-year-old eventually went to the hospital. Doctors then said that he is suffering from severe atrial fibrillation, also called AFib. It is sustained cardiac arrhythmia that causes the heart’s upper chambers to beat at a very rapid and irregular pace.

Physicians placed the Berkley, Michigan, native on several medications and subjected him to various intense medical procedures. In one of them, specialists entered his body through the leg to burn off a scar formed on his heart because of irregular beating.

Doctors had advised Violent J to avoid performing live shows, but he guaranteed the ICP fans that his ailing heart wouldn’t stop the music.

Also known as Joseph Francis Bruce, Violent J is a well-known rapper, record producer, professional wrestler, and a part of the hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse. He is even the co-founder of professional wrestling promotion Juggalo Championship Wrestling.

Also read: The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2 (Acheron: Part 2) spoiler-free review - First death of the season, new villains arrive in full force

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer