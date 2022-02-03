What happened to Yao Cabrera? YouTuber reportedly fighting for his life after falling from a third-floor balcony 

Controversial Uruguayan influencer Yao Cabrera is fighting for his life after falling from a third-floor balcony. The incident took place in Argentina and has now landed him in the intensive care unit, and the same has been confirmed by his father, Etchegoyen.

The incident occurred when the 24-year-old was filming a video from the third floor of his balcony in his Villa Carlos Paz home.

Argentine newspaper La Nación reported that Yao Cabrera is in a "grave condition." The YouTuber has been at the center of numerous scandals after having faked his death previously.

Yao Cabrera's controversies explained

The Uruguay native has lived in Argentina for several years. Yao Cabrera rose to internet stardom after recording his life and pranking his friends. He has amassed close to 9 million subscribers under his YouTube channel. He has another 9.4 million followers on Instagram.

Yao Cabrera has been compared to YouTuber brothers Logan and Jake Paul. Cabrera has followed in their footsteps. He announced that he would be entering the boxing ring and competing against world boxing champion Marcos Maidana in Dubai.

The YouTuber has landed himself in trouble in the past few years. He was arrested for a day in 2016 after walking into a bicycle shot in a Buenos Aires shopping mall and riding it out of the shop without paying for it. The YouTuber stated that he did so to create content for YouTube.

At the end of 2016, Cabrera also uploaded a video where he was stabbed by a drug dealer. He admitted that he released the video as an experiment to see how popular he would get for posting such content.

In 2018, an influencer named Caeli alleged that a YouTuber spiked her drink at a party in Argentina. Though she did not name Cabrera, he released a video attempting to clear his name from the scandal. He stated that the influencer was trying to clout chase on YouTube.

As COVID cases continued to rise across the globe, Cabrera was arrested for throwing a house party during quarantine, where he was accused of possessing drugs.

In 2020, the YouTuber faked his death for views twice. The first time he did so was with his friend Rosina Valiente, where the two used ketchup to fool their friend. In December, the YouTuber created a video where he and his friends were seen to be murdered by two gunmen who were on motorcycles.

Edited by Shaheen Banu