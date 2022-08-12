What happened to Zack De La Rocha? Rage Against the Machine cancel European tour

American rock band Rage Against the Machine has cancelled its European and UK shows. The shows were scheduled for this month and September. The news follows the leg injury suffered by vocalist Zack De La Rocha. During a July concert in Chicago, the singer injured his leg.

Despite the injury, the singer continued to perform while sitting. Later. after the performance, he was carried off the stage by crew members. The band has now announced that Zack de la Rocha needs rest and has been advised against performing. The band will, however, finish their scheduled shows for August 11, 12, and 14 that will take place in Madison Square Garden.

In a statement, Rage Against The Machine mentioned,

“Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.”

They continued, saying:

“Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12, & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery."

The band further apologised to the fans who had purchased the tickets, and noted that they would be refunded. The band will, however, continue to perform at their North American shows in 2023.

Rage Against The Machine 2023 Tour dates

February 22 – Las Cruces, NM at Pan American Center ^

February 24 – El Paso, TX at Don Haskins Center ^

February 26 – Glendale, AZ at Gila River Arena ^

February 28 – Glendale, AZ at Gila River Arena ^

March 03 – Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena ^

March 05 – Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena ^

March 07 – Portland, OR at Moda Center ^

March 09 – Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome ^

March 11 – Vancouver, BC at Pacific Coliseum ^

March 13 – Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome ^

March 15 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place ^

March 17 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre ^

March 19 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Center ^

March 20 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Center ^

March 22 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford Premiere Center ^

March 28 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center ^

March 30 – St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center ^

March 01 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena ^

March 02 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena ^

^ = with Run The Jewels

Rage Against The Machine guitarist tackled by security

Shortly after Zack De La Rocha was injured, the band’s guitarist, Tom Morello, was tackled by a security guard. On July 23, during a show in Toronto, a Rage Against The Machine fan tried to get on stage. While trying to get rid of the fan, the security guard made contact with Morello, who was performing. When the guard tried to take the fan down, he ended up knocking down Morello as well. During the incident, the band was performing the last song of the night, Killing in the Name Of.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora