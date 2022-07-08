What happens when you call Stranger Things' Surfer Boy Pizza number? Fans shocked by Argyle's call response 

Part 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 was released last week, surprising fans with a bone-chilling finale. The season introduced a few new characters to the series. One among them is Argyle, a stoned pizza boy who happens to be Johnathan's best friend.

Played by Eduardo Franco, the teen becomes an integral part of the group, helping them travel in his pizza van.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a number, 805-45-PIZZA or 805-457-4992, written on the side of Argyle's van and decided to call it. They were surprised to hear him answer the phone and convince them to try pineapple on their pizza.

What does the Stranger Things' Surfer Boy Pizza number lead to?

Stranger Things fans were surprised to hear Argyle's voice when they dialed the Pizza Surfer's number. No, the "dude" isn't on the line, but a pre-recorded message by Argyle plays at the other end of the call. It goes:

“Surfer Boy Pizza, this is Argyle speaking. We make everything fresh here at Surfer Boy, except for our pineapple which comes from a can, but I still recommend slapping some juicy pineapple on. Oh, fruit on your pizza is gnarly you say? Well, I say try before you deny! Hello?"

Users are having a great time calling the number and recommending others to do the same.

RJ Anderson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇩🇰 🇸🇪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @rj3000 Brochachos, call the number on the side of the Surfer Boy Pizza van, 805-457-4992 for a message from my dude Argyle Brochachos, call the number on the side of the Surfer Boy Pizza van, 805-457-4992 for a message from my dude Argyle

Love @Lovee_eth

Call the number on Argyles Surfer Boy Pizza van and thank me later

@netflix @Stranger_Things NETFLIX REALLY DID THISCall the number on Argyles Surfer Boy Pizza van and thank me later NETFLIX REALLY DID THISCall the number on Argyles Surfer Boy Pizza van and thank me later @netflix @Stranger_Things https://t.co/dP2qFw6IMb

Tim Yang Bruhn 딤양 @apestyle If you call the Surfer Boy Pizza phone number you can get an answer from Argyle, himself brochachos. I tried it, and can’t deny it. #StrangerThings If you call the Surfer Boy Pizza phone number you can get an answer from Argyle, himself brochachos. I tried it, and can’t deny it. #StrangerThings https://t.co/rU1b7z5X8K

Sooner4Life ⭕️🙌 @ThatOneGuy918

Try it!

Netflix 🤯



#StrangerThings Have you thought about trying to call the Surfer Boy Pizza number?Try it!Netflix 🤯 Have you thought about trying to call the Surfer Boy Pizza number? Try it! Netflix 🤯 #StrangerThings https://t.co/PM7hfK8AcB

Miguel Lozada @MLozada Call the number on the Surfer Boy Pizza Van For a surprise. Call the number on the Surfer Boy Pizza Van For a surprise. https://t.co/9tklPPeE0U

💜Vi💜 @swinginwithvi Donno if you know but Stranger Things fans, we can actually call Surfer Boy Pizza. The number works. I haven’t tried it yet but I will Donno if you know but Stranger Things fans, we can actually call Surfer Boy Pizza. The number works. I haven’t tried it yet but I will

Some impressed fans felt that the show makers had outdone themselves by adding such features and Easter eggs to the show.

Bradlee 🎙 ALL_AQCESS @BradMLee

Call the number on Surfer Boy Pizza van & thank me later



🤌🤌 *Chefs Kiss* Stranger Things Really outdid themselves...Call the number on Surfer Boy Pizza van & thank me later🤌🤌 *Chefs Kiss* Stranger Things Really outdid themselves...Call the number on Surfer Boy Pizza van & thank me later 😂🤌🤌 *Chefs Kiss* https://t.co/hdubSX79o4

Elaine 🫣 @LaBeanBall1



#StrangerThings A couple of my birthday gifts from my daughter…I called the Surfer Boy Pizza number…hilarious! A couple of my birthday gifts from my daughter…I called the Surfer Boy Pizza number…hilarious! #StrangerThings https://t.co/EuzkkVTCND

The pizza place's number isn't the only contact from the show. Other phone numbers from the series have similar surprises installed in them.

Billy Hoffman @BillHoffman20

If you’re a fan of Stranger Things, call these

907-206-7700 - Yuri’s Fish & Fly

618-625-8313 is Murray’s number.

202-968-6161 is for the Nina project.

805-45-PIZZA - Surfer Boy Pizza

All worked

#StrangerThings Yes they really do work I called all 4.If you’re a fan of Stranger Things, call these907-206-7700 - Yuri’s Fish & Fly618-625-8313 is Murray’s number.202-968-6161 is for the Nina project.805-45-PIZZA - Surfer Boy PizzaAll worked #StrangerThings 4Vol2 Yes they really do work I called all 4.If you’re a fan of Stranger Things, call these907-206-7700 - Yuri’s Fish & Fly618-625-8313 is Murray’s number.202-968-6161 is for the Nina project.805-45-PIZZA - Surfer Boy PizzaAll worked#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4Vol2

Netflix's viral marketing doesn't stop with the Surfer Boy Pizza phone number.

The show collaborated with Walmart to bring frozen pizzas from the fictional chain to life. The pizzas are available in Pepperoni, Supreme, Meat Lovers, or Pineapple Jalapeño.

The pizzas come in Surfer Boy Pizza's signature red-and-white checkered boxes featured in the show. Neither Stranger Things nor Walmart has disclosed how long the item will be available.

Karl Kani collaborated with the show to bring Stranger Things-inspired clothing

GenY fashion is experiencing a resurgence after the show's fourth season return. To mark the occasion, the show's creators partnered with Karl Kani to create a clothing line inspired by the season's events.

The collection has 31 styles and designs inspired by 80s fashion. Most of the apparel is dominated by postcard-inspired graphics, baseball-style jerseys, and Hawaiian tees with flower prints, but it also contains some key elements from the show, like the Hellfire Club.

The complete collection is available online via the e-commerce websites of SNIPES and Zalando and retails for a price range between $15 to $146.

Fans can head to Timex to complete the look and shop their Stranger things collection of watches. The collaboration was released last month and contained some epic designs featuring the show’s elements. The watch features the show's upside-down world, mind-flayer, and other exciting motifs.

