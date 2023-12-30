What does Hasnain Lehri do for a living? Meet Dubai Bling season 2 star

Dubai Bling season 2 star Hasnain Lehri is a Pakistani actor and model by profession. Lehri has appeared in several Pakistani soap operas, including Pehli Si Mohabbat and Dilruba. He has also ruled the runways of several luxury fashion brands and is the only individual model to have won five LUX Style Awards in Pakistan.

He made his Netflix debut on episode 7 of the reality television show. He made a surprise appearance, which fans had not expected in the slightest when he showed up right before LJ's performance. He reportedly came to attend the show and support his partner, who was performing for DJ Bliss.

Hasnain Lehri finally took note of his feelings for co-star Loujain Adada and ended up proposing to her in the final episode of the Netflix show.

Dubai Bling on Netflix takes after the hit series Bling Empire and showcases a group of wealthy socialites and individuals who live and work in the plush city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A look into Dubai Bling season 2 star Hasnain Lehri's early life and career

Hasnain Lehri hails from Pakistan and was born on February 28, 1989, in Quetta, which is located in the Balochistan province of the country. He was brought up in a large and inclusive family. Hasnain has had a budding interest in fashion ever since he was a child. He speaks multiple languages, including Urdu, Pashto, and English.

Hasnain's ticket to fame arrived after his potential, acumen, and ability were discovered by a talent scout in his hometown. His perseverance and dedication to the craft instantly made him a successful model who was sought after by numerous prominent fashion designers in Pakistan.

Hasnain finished his education at the University of Balochistan and kicked off his career in the Pakistani fashion and entertainment industry. He has since been featured in numerous high-profile fashion campaigns and graced the runways of several luxury fashion brands, such as Ali Xeeshan, HSY, and Deepak Perwani, among many others.

Hasnain made his acting debut in Pakistan with the soap opera Ranjha Ranjha Kardi. He then went on to star in several successfully running shows, such as Dilruba and Pehli Si Mohabbat.

In recognition of his talent, Dubai Bling season 2 star Hasnain Lehri has been awarded the Lux Style Award not once or twice but five times with four consecutive wins. He has also ventured into entrepreneurship and co-founded his luxury fashion brand, known as Lehri & Co. According to FresherLive, Hasnain's current net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

Hasnain is also known for his philanthropic activities, which he carries out with as much fervor as his other professional responsibilities. He is a humble individual who believes in giving back to his community, according to FresherLive.

Over the years, he has been associated with several charitable initiatives to provide underprivileged communities with clean drinking water and support the establishment of schools and orphanages across rural areas of the country.

Husnain has made efforts to establish himself as a strong pillar within his community, and his love for his brethren has been significantly paid back to him by his admirers, who have relegated him to stardom.

All previous episodes and seasons of Dubai Bling are available to stream on Netflix.