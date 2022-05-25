What is the Hicksville Trailer Palace? Park explored amid Johnny Depp witness Morgan Night's bombshell testimony 

American actor Johnny Depp's legal team, called the former owner of Hicksville Trailer Palace, Morgan Night, as a rebuttal witness in the ongoing high-profile defamation case against the actor's ex-wife Amber Heard.

The night was a witness to the Hicksville incident between Depp and Heard, which took place in May 2013.

Heard previously testified in court that she and Johnny Depp were on vacation in May 2013 at a trailer park in Hicksville, California, near Joshua Tree, when he did a 'cavity search' on her in search of cocaine after accusing her of flirting with another woman.

Goolag @Goolag3

Give him a



#IBelieveJohnnyDepp #AmberTurd Meet Morgan Higby Night @devilsnight , he did not see "Mr. Turd", or talked to the schizophrenic Waldman who was talking to @ThatUmbrella Guy. He is not a fan of #Depp but testified for him because Johnny is innocent.Give him a #megapint Meet Morgan Higby Night @devilsnight , he did not see "Mr. Turd", or talked to the schizophrenic Waldman who was talking to @ThatUmbrella Guy. He is not a fan of #Depp but testified for him because Johnny is innocent.Give him a #megapint 🍻#IBelieveJohnnyDepp #AmberTurd https://t.co/PZ0bXyXDrN

However, during his testimony on May 24, the former owner of the trailer park revealed that it was not Johnny Depp who was yelling at Heard, but the other way round, and the former appeared to be "cowering" during the argument.

The former duo had rented the park for a gathering of 10-12 people. This had fans wondering what exactly is the Hicksville Trailer Palace.

All you need to know about the Hicksville Trailer Palace, where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard stayed

L 🖤 @godless_pagan



#DeppvHeard #JusticeForJohnnyDepp The thought of Johnny Depp staying in a place as cute as the Hicksville Trailer Palace makes me smile. The thought of Johnny Depp staying in a place as cute as the Hicksville Trailer Palace makes me smile.#DeppvHeard #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/lLYH438TQD

The Hicksville Trailer Palace first opened its doors in 2010. It bills itself as a "Trailer Park Motel and Artist Retreat." It has vintage-themed trailers, a world-class music studio, a feature film edit room, and various activities on the grounds.

Located in the California desert, the luxury hotel has become a tourist favorite when visiting Greater Palm Springs or Joshua Tree National Park.

As for the trailers, there are 13 different types of accommodations available for the guests, ranging from "The Fifi" to "The Pee Wee."

Tyla @Tyla2788 #DeppHeardTrial Is this the Hicksville place they were at? If so, how the hell did no one hear the alleged abuse that AH stated took place in the trailer?! #JusticeForJohnnyDeep Is this the Hicksville place they were at? If so, how the hell did no one hear the alleged abuse that AH stated took place in the trailer?! #JusticeForJohnnyDeep #DeppHeardTrial https://t.co/WiVan9nv3H

"The Pioneer" is also one of the visitor favorites, which happens to be a Western-themed log cabin trailer with cowboy-print curtains.

Interestingly in the 1988 film Big Top Pee-Wee, the circus-style wagon "The Pee-Wee" functioned as a prop. "The Skipper," which is outfitted to seem like an antique boat, is one of the most unusual trailers.

There's also the "Integratrailer," inspired by UFOs, and "Project Z," a zombie bunker trailer.

The exterior of the Project Z trailer. (Image via Hicksville Trailer Palace)

As for the fun activities at the Trailer Palace, the visitors can enjoy mini-golf, archery, ping-pong, library, BB guns, horseshoes, a dartboard, and a jukebox with classic songs of the eighties.

Moreover, the luxury park also houses free video arcade games in a converted ice-cream truck. The visitors can also bring their dogs in and enjoy their time in a special pool at Fort Dog.

Kasia @Kadysiu Hicksville Trailer Palace #JohnnyDepptrial Now I know what they are talking aboutHicksville Trailer Palace #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial Now I know what they are talking about😅 Hicksville Trailer Palace #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial #JohnnyDepptrial https://t.co/amtu4U7ofp

The accommodation for a night at the Hicksville Trailer Palace starts at $100 per night. However, the costs are higher during the weekends, and the guests can expect a price of up to $250 each night.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face each other in a heated, high-profile defamation case at the Fairfax County Court in Virginia. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star is suing Heard for an op-ed article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018.

Ann Silvers @AnnSilvers

Looks like much of the psychological weight he carried from Amber's abuses is lifting.



Abuse of men by women needs to be recognized as harmful:

amzn.to/3smUta3



#IBelieveJohnnyDepp Johnny Depp looks better today than any time since he married Amber Heard.Looks like much of the psychological weight he carried from Amber's abuses is lifting. #MenToo Abuse of men by women needs to be recognized as harmful: Johnny Depp looks better today than any time since he married Amber Heard. Looks like much of the psychological weight he carried from Amber's abuses is lifting. #MenToo Abuse of men by women needs to be recognized as harmful:amzn.to/3smUta3#IBelieveJohnnyDepp https://t.co/jBmGUMZBZy

Although Heard did not name Depp in the article, the actor's lawyers argue that because of her claims, he has lost very lucrative career opportunities and is suing the actress for $50 million for tarnishing his image.

The Aquaman actress is countersuing Depp for $100 million for stating that her claims were false. Heard also said that she has also been losing out on film roles, including scenes from her forthcoming movie Aquaman 2 since the production company allegedly did not want someone with bad press to be associated with the film.

Edited by Sayati Das