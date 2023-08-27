What did Hisam say about Luke Valentine's removal from Big Brother 25? Details explored

Big Brother is currently airing season 25, and the latest houseguest who got evicted from the CBS show was Hisam Goueli. While the 45-year-old geriatric physician from Seatle was eliminated during Thursday's August 24, 2023 episode, he made sure that his biggest rival in the show, Reilly, left before he did.

After the elimination, he spoke to Us Weekly about his time on the show and chimed in on Luke Valentine's untimely eviction from the game. Luke was caught using the N-word casually in conversation with a few houseguests during the first week of Big Brother season 25. It was caught on the live feeds and led to his removal from the show.

Hisam, who was present in the room when the racial slur was used, told the publication that he didn't hear it.

"I never heard it. If I had heard the word, I would've responded. I am not complicit in racism, in my stretch of the imagination."

Big Brother season 25 evicted contestant Hisam Goueli opens up about his time on the show

Since his removal from the CBS show, Hisam Goueli has spoken to numerous publications about his time on the show, including Entertainment Weekly and Us Weekly.

In his conversation with Us Weekly, he opened Luke Valentine's removal from the show and said that, despite being present in the room, he was unable to hear what Luke said. He added that he would have reacted differently.

He added that he assumed that nothing happened because his in-house enemy, Cory, didn't mention anything.

"Had I heard the word, I would've said something because I'm not complicit in that kind of behavior."

He went on to explain his beef with Cory Wurtenberger. He noted that his fellow Big Brother season 25 contestant got off on the wrong foot. He added that earlier in the game, he thought that he and Wurtenberger would be able to work together, but the "energy shifted" soon after.

Hisam noted that he couldn't figure out why it happened, and their differences became more apparent when Cory joined an alliance that Hisam wasn't a part of. Hisam tried to repair things with Cory, but it didn't make a difference since he felt that the Big Brother contestant was dishonest.

While in conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the evicted houseguest opened up about his eviction. He added that finding out that his eviction was engineered by his own alliance was devastating.

"Yeah, that's devastating news to find out, right? You have to trust people in this game, and it's hard for that trust to be violated."

The Big Brother season 25 contestant further stated that he believed that people were looking for a reason to evict him. He added that he thought that they found that in the things that he said and used that as a "catalyst to move forward" so they could justify their actions.

Big Brother season 25 airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.