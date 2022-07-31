What is Home Town Takeover Season 2 all about? Details explored

Season 2 of Home Town Takeover has officially been announced to reboot in 2023. Moreover, Fort Morgan, Colorado, will get an epic whole-town makeover from not one but two renovation experts. Joining Ben and Erin Napier are Fixer to Fabulous hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs.

Home Town Takeover features the renovation couples visit small towns in the county to give them a complete makeover so that they can restore them into flourishing towns where living can become easy. They will be restoring house to house, institution to institution, and building new buildings.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"During the six-episode season, the Napiers and Marrs will join forces to mobilize and inspire more HGTV expert stars and residents to tackle renovation projects across homes, local businesses and community spaces, amplifying the town’s charm and building community pride.

More details on Home Town Takeover season 2

Season 2 of Home Town Takeover will feature Fort Morgan, nestled just over an hour outside Denver. The town struggles to be at par with other large cities in the country. Devoid of shopping malls and other entertainment facilities, it only consists of plentiful agricultural and manufacturing jobs, which is not enough to improve its economic and overall living conditions.

So to give the town a complete makeover, season 1 hosts Ben and Erin Napier are back in business to partner with Dave and Jenny Marrs for the first time. The couple, together with the team, will take over 18 projects across a six-episode transformation of Fort Morgan's homes, local businesses, and community spaces.

Also, it is an extraordinary project for Dave because he belongs to a small town in Colorado. He and Jenny live in Bentonville, Arkansas, with their five kids.

Furthermore, quite evidently, the makeover done by Ben and Erin Napier has been very effective for the previous towns. In the last season in 2020, the couple endeavored to restore Wetumpka with 12 new projects, including an entirely new downtown street and farmer's market.

The makeover gained remarkable recognition and saw a rise in the town's tourism sector. Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis stated that she was pleased with the generous makeover of the town by the couple as it effectively gained a lot of things for the place.

Moreover, on joining Ben and Erin in the new season, Jenny told HGTV:

"We're honored that Ben and Erin asked us to join them on this project, because we got a little taste of it last year and we just really loved the show,"

She continued:

"We love small towns, and so we feel really passionate about being a part of this."

Also, Jane Latman, president of Home & Food Content and Streaming, commented on the return of the show:

"More than 24 million people watched the transformation of Wetumpka, Alabama, during the first season of Home Town Takeover,"

She further stated:

"Now we're doubling down by teaming up the Marrs with the Napiers, who are leading experts on small town revitalizations. We are rallying an army of HGTV stars, neighbours, friends and local leaders whose impact in Fort Morgan will benefit the community for years to come."

Season 2 of Home Town Takeover will premiere in 2023 on HGTV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far