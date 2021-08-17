"What If...?" Episode 2 release date and time, spoilers and theories: T'Challa as Star-Lord

The What If…? series debuted on Disney+ last week and explored Peggy Carter wielding the vibranium shield to become Captain Carter. The end of the first episode also hinted at an Avengers-level event in the middle of the season.

Episode 2 of What If…? will deal with Prince T'Challa of Wakanda taking on the mantle of 'Star-Lord', while being associated with the ravagers and Guardians of the Multiverse.

The episode will also feature the voice of the late Chadwick Boseman (who portrayed T'Challa and Black Panther in the live-action movies). After the actor's tragic demise last year in August, What If…? will be the final project of the star in the MCU.

The series' executive producer, Brad Winderbaum, confirmed that T'Challa (voiced by Chadwick Boseman) would appear in four episodes.

Chadwick Boseman will be reprising his role as T'Challa on Disney Plus with What If...? on August 18, Wednesday, (12.00 am PT, 3.00 pm ET, 12.30 pm IST, 5.00 pm AEST, 8.00 am BST and 4.00 pm KST).

T'Challa Star-Lord arrives in the next episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ha0PLy1DHQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 16, 2021

Here are some theories regarding What If...? Episode 2.

1988:

The Ravagers picking up young T'Challa in Episode 2. (Image via: Marvel Studios/Disney +)

In MCU's original "Sacred Timeline", Peter Quill was taken by Yondu and the Ravagers by order of Quill's biological father, Ego - the living planet. What If...? Episode 2 will explore the nexus event where T'Challa is taken by Yondu instead of Quill.

Why did Ravagers take T'challa instead of Peter Quill:

Young T'Challa in Episode 2 (Image via Marvel Studios/Disney +)

According to CBR, in a press conference, the head writer for What If…? AC Bradley said,

"We realized that T'Challa and Peter Quill are the same age (Around 8 or 9), or very close to it."

She added,

"So spoiler, I think, Yondu takes the wrong kid -- what other 9-year-olds are running around the MCU around about the same time. And it was like, he (Yondu) gets a little bit lost, they end up in Wakanda. You know, all humans look alike. So, that's kind of where that one started from."

What If...? Episode 2 is set in Captain Carter's universe:

T'Challa fighting Ultron bots along with Supreme Dr. Strange in a promo. (Image via: Marvel Studios/Disney +)

In another promo, T'Challa is seen fighting Ultron bots along with Captain Carter and Supreme Doctor Strange. This proves that Episode 2, where T'Challa is introduced as Star-Lord, is set in the same universe where the first episode took place.

Furthermore, the What If...? promos also confirm that during the last few episodes of Season 1, the show will likely lead to an Avengers: Infinity War-like event. The antagonist for the event will be Ultron instead of Thanos, as shown in the promos.

Peggy Carter's nexus event is likely to be the one that caused these other subsequent changes in this particular universe.

What happens to Peter Quill and Black Panther's mantle:

Erik Killmonger (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) in What If...? promo (Image via Marvel Studios/Disney +)

With T'challa becoming Star-Lord, Peter Quill is expected to grow up in Missouri having a normal childhood. However, some fans believe that Quill might have a dark turn in the series when he helps his biological father, Ego, in the living planet's mission.

Meanwhile, in Wakanda, Shuri or Killmonger (Erik) may take up the mantle of Black Panther after King T'Chaka passes away.

Episode 2 of What If…? is highly anticipated as this is one of the few episodes where the late actor Chadwick Boseman will reprise the role of T'Challa (invoice).

Edited by R. Elahi