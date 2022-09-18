What is the "If I Was A" trend on TikTok? How to participate and all you need to know

The 'If I Was A' trend is currently going viral with millions of likes and views on TikTok. A large number of well-known trends have their roots in TikTok, and new ones are constantly emerging and taking over the app all over the world.

With the recent visually appealing 'If I Was A' trend, TikTok's FYP has been flooded with color and inspiration. Users partaking in this trend showcase their personalities through a video collage of different pictures.

As part of this new editing trend taking over the app, TikTokers are becoming popular by demonstrating what they would be if they were a gemstone, a season, an element, and more.

How to make your own 'If I Was A' TikTok video

Preparing questions and answers is the first element in the 'If I Was A' TikTok trend. Users typically ask a friend or partner what they would be if they fit into a certain category.

Seasons, types of weather, movies, and gemstones might all be included in this. There can be as many questions as desired or necessary, but each one must start with 'If I Was A' and contain one word or phrase. 'If I Was A Movie' or 'If I Was A Gemstone,' for example.

After preparing the questions, you can head over to Google or Pinterest and scroll through images that will answer the question. You should save 24 photos as an answer to each question.

Each photo must be shown at 0.1-second intervals, except for the 15th photo of each category, which will be shown for 0.4 seconds. It's important to keep in mind that each question needs 24 pictures. Likewise, more questions will also result in more photos.

Remy 🪴 @Remy__Wolf If I was a rich girl



🥵 If I was a rich girl 🎶 If I was a rich girl 🎵😂🥵 https://t.co/7GIVDonwr5

Contrary to most other TikTok trends, participating in the 'If I Was A' trend is different. Unlike most trends, which rely solely on the TikTok app, the 'If I Was A' trend requires an app like CapCut or another video editing tool, making it distinct from other trends.

Users will then display pictures of these items and things in a very precise way as the iconic Woodkid song Run Boy Run plays in the background. Next, provide a text overlay naming each category, and at the conclusion of each category montage, include a title card identifying the comparison in that category that lasts 0.9 seconds.

Since the 'If I Were A' trend focuses on questions and replies, some creators invite loved ones to take part, such as their husbands, sisters, or closest friends. People have enjoyed being inventive with the photographs they use to display all the various comparisons made by their spouses and friends.

Some users have even garnered attention on social media with their amusing reaction videos to this trend.

Be advised that, although entertaining and creative, making these videos might take a lot of work if you want to join the trend.

Poppy @p0ppyfield don’t do the “if I was a” tiktok/IG trend unless you have 5 hours to spare babes don’t do the “if I was a” tiktok/IG trend unless you have 5 hours to spare babes

Many of these clips have gone on to receive millions of likes and views on the app from viewers, so even if it seems like the editing for this trend takes a lot of time, the work is worthwhile. 'If I Was A' is a fantastic way of expressing one's identity.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far