What If...? Season 2 Episode 8 ending explained: How do the Avengers save the world in 1602

What If...? Season 2 brought us the Avengers, but with a Shakespearan twist. In the episode titled "What If... the Avengers Assembled in 1602?," we follow Captain Peggy Carter as she bands up a group of heroes to save a reality that is destined to failed. Joining her are the Steve Rogers, Ant-Man, Tony Stark, Bucky Barnes, Bruce Banner to help her on this mission.

Episode 8 of What If...? Season 2 not only provides us with another Peggy and Steve Rogers story, but also sets up the finale for this season that will surely be huge.

With the Avengers banding in 1602, there are heavy implications here in regards to the grander plot of the show.

Doctor Strange Supreme greets Peggy Carter in What If...? Season 2 Episode 8

Something really different about episode eight of What If...? Season 2 is that it doesn't add a twist to any of the classic stories in MCU.

Rather, it builds its own narrative that seems to follow plots set up that were earlier seen in the show. It sees the return of Peggy Carter who gets to be lead in another episode, and band this version of the Avengers.

We find ourselves in the early 17th century, and it is a world that is destined to be doomed. To save it, Scarlet Witch enlists a hero from another universe who will defend this world from threats that might seem impossible. In that, Captain Peggy Carter is transported to this world and serves Queen Hela.

When a rift opens up and Queen Hela is pulled into it, Captain Carter fails to save her and is deemed as a traitor by her brother Thor Odinson. Finding herself on the run, she elists the help of Stark to ensure that she can save the world after learning that there is a time-displaced person who has been causing these rifts to open up.

She asks him to create a device, however, Stark requires Thor's scepter for it to work well. This causes Carter to seek out help from a Robin Hood-themed Steve Rogers who is accompanied by Scott Lang and Bucky Barnes of 1602.

Then, Carter also bursts out Bruce Banner from prison, who transforms into the Hulk and helps Carter escape from the royal guards.

Once the machine is made, the Avengers band together and plan to steal the scepter from Thor's courtroom. Unfortunately, another rift opens up and the Scarlet Witch tries to hold it off while the courtroom erupts into chaos. Carter then successfully receives the scepter from Thor, and uses the Time Stone to fuel Stark's machine.

Once the machine works, she learns that it was Steve Rogers who is responsible behind these rifts. During his battle with Thanos, Rogers accidentally hit the Time Stone on his gauntlet that caused him to get pulled back into time and make heroes appear in the early 17th century.

Captain Carter then bids an emotional goodbye and finishes her mission. Grieving over the fact that she lost Rogers again, she spends her time drinking at the bar, but then is reunited Doctor Strange Superme as he has been seeking her out.

What Strange's plans are, we will find out tomorrow when What If...? Season 2 has its finale air on Disney+ Hotstar.

We can definitely expect to see Captain Carter team up with the new heroes introduced this season as it looks like the show has surely been building up to a huge finale.