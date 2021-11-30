What is Jackie Sorkin’s net worth? Fortune explored ahead of ‘Candified: Home for the Holidays’ premiere

Jackie Sorkin is back with another candy fantasy. Hulu has announced its new Holiday-themed, unscripted limited series Candified: Home for the Holidays, premiering on December 1, 2021.

The official synopsis of the new series reads:

"The challenge – create a life-size house made of …CANDY! Watch as Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life….just in time for the holidays."

Real-life Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin has founded many businesses and has also been a part of many television series. The star has managed to become one of the world's richest reality stars today. Read on to find out more about Sorkin.

All about Jackie Sorkin’s career and wealth

The 42-year-old entrepreneur has an approximate net worth of $1.5 million. Various reports also suggest Jackie's net worth is somewhere between $1-5 million. Sorkin has been featured on Good Morning America, Unique Sweets, Home & Family, and several other shows.

Jackie is the CEO and Founder of Hollywood-based Candy Kingdom, where she creates candy creations for A-listers such as Oprah, The Kardashians, Rihanna, and Justin Bieber.

Sorkin is also the original creator of Candytopia, an interactive candy wonderland that gives its guests a one-of-a-kind full sensory experience.

With over 10 branches, Jackie showcases her talent with incredible pop art portraits, sculptures, and immersive experiences, all created from confectionery.

Jackie has also been a judge on Food Network’s Rewrapped, starred in TLC’s Candy Queen, and appeared as a guest on The Kitchen.

All about 'Candified: Home for the Holidays' premiere

The Holiday-themed series will be hosted by Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin. Joining her will be a talented team of candy artists: Chris Fernandez, Genevieve Chan, Amanda Touch, D. Micah Lindsey, Basia Whitely, Caroline Habash, and Mandy Bui.

The four episodes on the Hulu special are:

The Candy Queen

There's No Crying In Candy

Candy Kingdom Meltdown

Home For The Holidays

Here's the trailer for the upcoming series:

The unscripted series is executive produced by Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher, and Brian Robel for Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

Candified: Home for the Holidays will debut on Hulu on December 1, 2021.

