What does Jake Bongiovi do for a living? Exploring how he met Millie Bobby Brown as latter's engagement picture goes viral

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Stranger Things' Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown, 19, shared an adorable monochrome photo with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20 (turning 21 in May, 2023). For the unversed, Bongiovi is veteran singer Jon Bon Jovi's son and also works in showbusiness, per his Instagram bio, which reads:

"Actor/Producer/all around cool guy"

Although at first glance, the picture may seem to showcase Brown sharing a moment with her loved one, on a second viewing, it will appear that the Enola Holmes star has almost announced her engagement with Bongiovi. She captioned the black-and-white photo with lyrics from Taylor Swift's Lover,

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all"

Millie Bobby Brown is seemingly flaunting her diamond ring in the picture shared on the renowned photo and video-sharing social media platform. At the same time, Jake Bongiovi also Instagrammed him and the Godzilla vs. Kong actress, sharing some personal moments while captioning it with "Forever."

For those unaware, Jake Bongiovi, who is expected to appear in upcoming projects such as Sweethearts and Rockbottom, has been dating his longtime girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown since 2021.

Seemingly engaged couple Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

As mentioned, the showbiz couple has been "officially" going out since 2021, probably after getting snapped in June of the same year while holding hands. The pictures almost instantly sparked dating rumors, but neither Brown nor Bongiovi initially confirmed their romantic relationship.

However, after seemingly making it official with an Instagram post from November 2021, the two-time Emmy-nominated actress has continued to share many of her snaps with Jake Bongiovi. On the other hand, Bongiovi, has not been shy about displaying his love for Brown via Instagram, starting in June 2021 with a post with the caption "bff <3."

Interestingly, in a January 2022 interview with Seventeen, Brown confirmed her relationship, while not taking Jake Bongiovi's name, when she was talking about her favorite Olivia Rodrigo song. She said during the chat:

"I love '1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.' It makes me wanna cry every time. I think my boyfriend's gonna kill me if I listen to it around him anymore."

In March 2022, the couple made their first public appearance during the red carpet event at Brown's first-ever British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). Ever since making their first public appearance, the couple has continued to be seen in public more often, be it Harry Styles' concert in June 2022, attending premieres/industry events, or vacationing together.

In November 2022, while promoting her Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2, Millie Bobby Brown was interviewed by Wired, revealing how her relationship began with Bongiovi. Answering the question, "How did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi meet?" the 19-year-old actress said:

"How do we meet? We met on Instagram (smirks), the old Instagram ... and we were friends for a bit, and then what can I say?"

Timestamp - 0:52

Although the couple has not revealed many details about their engagement or wedding plans, fans have flooded their comments section to congratulate them. On the professional front, Millie Bobby Brown will next be seen in Damsel and Russo brothers-directed The Electric State (2024).

