What did James Weeks do? Charges explored as New York man arrested in Jan 6 attack

On February 1, 2024, 55-year-old James Weeks of Sodus, New York, was apprehended in connection to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Albany, New York. He made his initial appearance in the Northern District of New York on the same day as his arrest.

A press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia, stated that during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, James and others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress, which assembled to verify and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

According to the press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia, James Weeks is facing felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

James Weeks was caught on video footage causing disruptions inside the U.S. Capitol building

The press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia, stated that James Weeks was spotted in open-source video footage, U.S. Capitol building CCTV, and body-worn camera footage at various locations on the U.S. Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021.

James was caught in an open-source video where he identified himself by his name when asked. He was wearing jeans, a belt, a green coat over a red t-shirt, brown or tan shoes, and a purple baseball cap with the letter "C" on it. He was also wearing a red handkerchief around his neck.

As per the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia, at about 3:02 p.m., James can be seen entering the Lower West Terrace Tunnel on video footage. The tunnel, which was made by the construction of a stage for the upcoming presidential inauguration, was the spot where some of the most violent attacks took place on January 6, 2021.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia, stated that after entering the tunnel, James Weeks went up to the front of the crowd of rioters, where several police officers were guarding the entrance to the Capitol. He then moved through the shattered window of one of the doors inside the tunnel towards the police. In the open-source video footage, a voice can be heard yelling:

"I'm gonna shove it up you're a—! I'm gonna shove that up your a—, you fat f—! I'm gonna f— you up!"

The press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia, stated that after confronting police, James hit a nearby Metropolitan Police Department officer, and briefly after the assault, he was sprayed with OC spray by officers. He then exited the tunnel and moved to the Senate Wing Door in the Northwest Courtyard of the U.S. Capitol building.

An open-source video shows a male individual climbing onto a windowsill in that area and kicking the barricaded window while James Weeks stood immediately in front of the man. He turned around and summoned:

"We need volunteers to keep pushing!"

After James' call, a second male individual climbed up on the windowsill, started to smash the window, and was joined in by a female. Eventually, one of the rioters kicked a hole in the windows, to which the crowd of rioters, including James, cheered. He then approached the window and shook what seemed to be a can of pepper spray in the hole in the window many times.

He also hit the can against the edge of the hole several times, then took a white stick or pole in his hand and started to bash the window with it. He was joined by another rioter, and both of them together broke the glass in that pane of the window.

According to the press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia, James Weeks is also charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including "destruction of government property and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings."

James Weeks is the fourth individual from Rochester charged in connection with the Jan 6 attack

WHAM-TV reported that James Weeks marks the fourth person from Rochester who has been charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. On September 1, 2023, Dominic Pezzola of Rochester was sentenced to 10 years in prison and currently remains in a federal prison in Butner with a scheduled release date of July 4, 2029.

The press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia, stated that in the last 36 months, over 1,265 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 440 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the case remains active and ongoing.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE