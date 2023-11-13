What did Javier Errisuriz do? Charges explored as Texas school athletic trainer accused of alleged child grooming

Javier Errisuriz, a Texas school district employee was taken into custody on November 10, Friday. This came after Errizuriz was accused of allegedly grooming a student of Pilot Point Independent School District. Authorities reportedly became aware of the allegations on October 30, 2023. The Texas school authorities confirmed that Errisuriz began working there in July 2023.

As soon as the school district became aware of the alleged events, the employee was placed on administrative leave. Errisuriz has been charged for alleged incidents that reportedly took place in September 2023.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the grooming of a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

A Pilot Point Independent School District employee in Texas allegedly groomed a minor

The 35-year-old man, who was an employee at the Pilot Point Independent School District was arrested on Friday. Police, who learned about the allegations by the end of October, claimed that Errisuriz had been arrested for allegedly grooming a 17-year-old student.

As per Fox 4, the athletic trainer has been charged with child grooming, which is also considered a third-degree felony in Texas.

The school district contacted the authorities shortly after they placed Javier Errisuriz on administrative leave. The police department soon issued a statement and confirmed that he had been "terminated from his position" on November 2.

"After an internal employment investigation and the ongoing criminal investigation into his alleged actions and gross misconduct, Errisuriz was terminated from his position with the district on November 02, 2023," they said.

The Texas school district also issued a statement and mentioned:

"Pilot Point ISD believes the safety of students and staff members is a top priority."

The statement further confirmed that the suspect is currently being held in the Denton County Jail.

A bond of $25,000 has been issued for the suspect

Upon looking into the suspect's background, cops discovered that he was working at Pilot Point High School when the allegations came to light. Before that, he was an employee at other schools including Canyon Lake High in Comal ISD and Keller High School, as per Fox 4. He is currently being held on a bond of $25,000.

Authorities have urged the public to reach out to the Pilot Point Independent School District Department at (940) 686-7380 or to the Pilot Point Police Department at (940) 686-2969 if they have any information regarding the case or the suspect.

On the same day as Javier Errisuriz's arrest, another school employee in Pennridge, identified as Kelly Schutte, was also taken into custody. Kelly allegedly established s*xual contact with a minor student several times since last year.

She was charged with three counts of institutional s*xual assault, three counts of indecent assault of a person younger than 16 years old, and one count of corruption of minors. She worked at Pennridge South Middle School as a guidance counselor.