What is Jenson Button's net worth? Fortune explored as F1 champ gears up for 'Radford Returns’

Formula One (F1) champion Jenson Button is set to appear on Discovery Plus’ Radford Returns. The two-hour special episode will revolve around the rebirth of the legendary British car company.

Button’s role in the reality show is stated as:

“Jenson Button is the co-owner and development driver of Radford Motors. He plays a crucial role as test driver, honing the development and driving characteristics of each Radford vehicle.”

Prior to Radford, Button had competed in Formula One and Three championships. He has also driven for Honda, Williams, Renault, Benetton, BAR, Brawn GP and McLaren. He worked for McLaren for seven years since 2010, and earned an estimated salary of $16.5 million.

Over the years, he made a substantial fortune, leaving him with a reported net worth of $150 million.

Jenson Button’s real estate and car collection

The former F1 driver has spent millions of dollars in real estate multiple times. He bought a house in Brentwood, Los Angeles, in 2017 for $6.1 million and sold it for a slight profit in 2019. The same year, Button purchased a mid-construction bungalow in Bel-Air for $9 million and listed it for sale for $10.5 million in August 2020.

Last year, he paid millions for a property in Palm Springs as a getaway place for his family. He is engaged to Brittny Ward and has two kids together.

The millionaire race driver is also passionate about owning a car collection. His first car was Vauxhall Cavalier in 1990, followed by Ferrari F355 GTS (1998), Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet (2000), Ferrari 550 Maranello (2001), and Ferrari Enzo (2004).

His recent purchases include Odyssey 21 and Radford Type 62-2 last year, and Lotus Evija in 2022.

When will 'Radford Returns’ premiere?

Radford Returns is all set to premiere its two-hour special on Saturday, January 22, on Discovery+.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“The two-hour special follows the rebirth of the iconic British car company at the hands of a team of car enthusiasts, each tasked with recreating their own version of Lotus' Type 62, a high-performing sports vehicle.”

Other members of Radford Returns include Radford Motors owner and lead designer Mark Stubbs, chief engineer Ant Anstead, and lawyer Roger Behle.

Ed Sanders, Behle, Anstead and Jake Cardew will serve as the executive producers of the upcoming show.

Edited by Saman