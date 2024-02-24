What is John Savident's net worth? Coronation Street star's career explored after actor's death at 86

John Savident unexpectedly died on February 21, 2024, at the age of 86. Over the years, he gained recognition for his performance as Fred Elliott in the long-running soap opera, Coronation Street. The news of Savident's death was confirmed by his agent, but a cause of death was not revealed.

His career contributed to his earnings, and his net worth was reportedly believed to be $500,000, as per Net Worth Post. However, this figure varies based on sources. For instance, while IdolNetWorth reported the figure to be $18 million, GH Gossip stated that it was less than $1 million.

Expand Tweet

Savident's character first appeared on the show in 1994, but left the series in 2006. He reportedly said he was leaving the show for personal reasons, but it was later disclosed that he was planning to give more time to his family members.

John's Savident's survivors include his wife, Rona Hopkinson, and their two children, Romany and Daniel.

John Savident served in the Manchester Police Department for about six years

John Savident was active in the entertainment industry since the 60s, and he became a popular face from his frequent appearances on stage, films, and TV shows.

According to IMDb, Savident started his career in the Manchester Police Department, where he served for around six years. His father was reportedly a fisherman. He later began working on stage, which made him famous, and was eventually chosen for different roles in films and TV shows.

He was known for his appearances in films like A Clockwork Orange, The Remains of the Day, and Gandhi. Additionally, he was cast in many TV shows, including A Family at War, but it was his performance as Fred Elliott in Coronation Street, which received a positive response from critics and audiences.

John Savident appeared in Coronation Street between 1994 and 2006. As per Manchester Evening News, he recalled in an interview in 2013 about the process he had to undergo to prepare himself for the role. He said that the character's behavior was inspired by Ashton mill employees who "used to shout" most of the time. He added:

"When I first arrived on the set all those years ago I'd no idea I'd stay so long. We filmed at a decent pace and I'd often put in a few dialect phrases which caught on with the public and people would tease me about them. People just took to Fred."

His performance in the series also helped him to win an award in the category of the Best Comedy Performance Award at the British Soap Awards.

Netizens pay tribute to John Savident on social media platforms

John Savident's work in films and TV shows was praised over the years. While the news of his death went viral, fans took to different social media platforms to express their grief:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In December 2000, Savident was injured in the neck after he was stabbed by a man named Michael Smith. BBC News stated that the incident reportedly happened at his Manchester-based residence and although Smith was sentenced to seven years, he allegedly described the incident as an act of self-defense.

Detailed information on his funeral has not been announced yet.