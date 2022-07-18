What is a 'Johnny Depp shot'? Bar's drink that saves men from "unsafe" circumstances goes viral on social media 

A bar has gone viral on social media after they introduced a "Johnny Depp shot" to help men who are feeling "scared" and "unsafe" and are in need of help. This comes after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was involved in a 6-week long defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The final verdict went in favor of Depp.

A user raised concerns that ordering a Johnny Depp Shot could result in the drink getting spiked.

The bar's identity has to be disclosed, but a picture of the sign it erected has been making the rounds on social media. The sign states that a male customer can 'discreetly' let a staff member know if he is in distress by ordering a drink called the 'Johnny Depp Shot.'

The sign reads:

"Feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a Johnny Depp shot."

The sign also named other shots like 'Near,' 'On the Rocks,' and 'With Lime,' each eliciting a different response from the bar staff. This means that if a customer orders the shot neat, he will be safely escorted out of the bar by an employee.

The other two options will prompt the bar to either call a taxi or the police. The sign also mentions that this will be done 'discreetly and without fuss.'

The drink can be seen as a take on the 'Angel Shot', which is specifically for women. The Angel Shot was designed to help women who were feeling unsafe or uncomfortable in the bar because of the other patrons.

'Johnny Depp Shots' to rescue men who are feeling unsafe earns online praise.

The Johnny Depp Shot can be ordered by men who feel unsafe in the bar (image via EPA/Eric Gaillard)

As soon as the news of this noble initiative went viral, netizens took to Twitter to share their views on the same. While some found it amusing, scores of users appreciated the intention behind the idea and praised the bar for its act of goodwill.

Many on the internet drew comparisons between the Johnny Depp Shot and Angel Shot.

One user wrote that at least "equal help" would be provided to male victims as well. They signed off the caption with #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning

Finally we are seeing equal help for male victims. Wish I had this so many times in my life.



Another user tweeted that they need to stand up for and spread light on the issues that Depp fought for.

Will Johnny Depp be returning to 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Franchise?

Reports suggest that Disney wants Depp to rejoin the Pirates of The Carribean franchise (image via Disney/Pirates of the Carribean)

Disney had a major fallout with Depp, post the domestic violence allegations leveled at him by his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. Before the allegations surfaced, it was all hunky dory. Depp was not only going to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, but was also roped in to write the script to bid a befiting farewell to his iconic character.

Disney, however, decided to cut off all ties with the actor by blacklisting him from the franchise and all other projects when the allegations became public. Depp announced that he would not work with Disney even if they offered him a $300 million paycheck.

According to reports, Disney is reconsidering their decision and has sent an apology letter to the actor. It is also believed that the company offered the actor USD 300 million. As fans wait in anticipation of what is in store for the franchise, the actor has yet to make an official statement on the deal yet.

