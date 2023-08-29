What did Jordan Peterson say about Bob Iger? Males dressed as females Disney controversy explored

Jordan Peterson, the Canadian clinical psychologist, recently took a jab at the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger. Peterson is known for his conservative beliefs and the various self-help books that he has written over the years.

He went on X (formerly Twitter), to express his views on male staff dressing as female characters at Disney's theme parks. On August 26, 2023, addressing Iger, Peterson tweeted:

"Hey Iger Stock price still not Low enough For you."

The "low enough" stock price Jordan Peterson mentioned was in reference to recent reports that Disney's stock prices hit a three-year low as of August 25, 2023. It was a retweet response to Megyn Kelly, a journalist who also posted a tweet disapproving the cross-dressing of Disney staff at their theme parks.

Jordan Peterson calls out Disney CEO for allowing males to dress up as females at their theme parks

As mentioned above, Jordan Peterson's tweet was in response to a post by Megyn Kelly, who called out the cross-dressing at Disney by retweeting images posted by @libsoftiktok on X. The original caption to the images read:

"Disney has men dressed as women, wearing dresses greeting children at some of their attractions. Received both of these [images] this week from disturbed visitors."

While retweeting, Kelly wrote:

"Who the hell wants to see this while taking the kids to Disney?"

One of the pictures the original post by @libsoftiktok, which sparked responses from Megyn Kelly and Jordan Peterson, is from Disneyland’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in Anaheim, California, as per the New York Post. The staff in the picture first came to netizens' attention earlier this year.

On May 29, 2023, a TikTok posted by @kourtnifaber featured the male employee, dressed in a blue and purple outfit, appearing to be talking to a little girl. The employee is heard introducing themself as "Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice" while welcoming the little girl to the boutique:

"So, my name is Nick, I am one of the Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices. I’m here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day.”

As per Newsweek, the boutique provides makeovers to the customers who enter. At the time the video was posted, both the employee and Disney received a lot of backlash for allegedly exposing children of 3 to 12 years to "the agenda" as per a netizen on Twitter, who wrote:

"A man in drag is not only bizarre and inappropriate but it takes guests out of the "show" - the illusion is broken. Nothing matters but the agenda and your 4 yo is a pawn they are happy to mindflay."

However, the original TikTok user @kourtnifaber did not have any problems with the man wearing a dress. As per the NY Post, she wanted to appreciate the workers for creating an "unforgettable experience" for her daughter in the boutique that gives “magical makeovers for royalty-in-training.”

Some other netizens also seemed to share @kourtnifaber's views, as X user @AotearoaAz responded to the video by tweeting:

"I haven’t got an issue with this. He can dress and wear makeup how he wants. If the child seems confused or has questions concerning his clothing choice, it is a good teaching opportunity for the parent."

The cross-dressing controversy is still ongoing and Disney has not made any changes or formally addressed it in a statement yet. Meanwhile, Bob Iger has also not responded to Jordan Peterson's tweet about him.