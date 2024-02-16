What is Joseph Quinn's net worth in 2024? Details explored ahead of actor's big Marvel break

MCU has announced a much-anticipated reboot of Fantastic Four and Joseph Quinn will be brought on board to round off the superhero quartet, the first characters created for Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Joseph Quinn is a British actor and his latest calculated net worth amounts to $5 million.

The Fantastic Four reboot was initially announced by Kevin Feige during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con after years of speculation. It was slated for a November 2024 release date. However, the date was subsequently pushed back and now finally we have a cast reveal as well as a new release date.

Quinn will join as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards or Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Invisible Woman, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm aka The Thing. The studio revealed the news on social media as a surprise for fans this Happy Valentine's Day.

Who is Joseph Quinn? Marvel actor's net worth explored

Joseph Quinn is a British actor who made his way from the stage to the screen. He has starred in BBC One's Dickensian as the main character Arthur Havisham and in the 2017 four-part series Howards End as Leonard Bast, a young bank clerk. He was also featured in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones as Koner, a Stark soldier, in Les Misérables (2018), and the 2019 period drama Catherine the Great.

However, Quinn rose to stardom with his role as Eddie Munson in the Netflix series Stranger Things season 4. Following his success, Quinn was subsequently cast in Ridley Scott's sequel to his 2000 classic movie, Gladiator and he is also set to star in A Quiet Place: Day One, opposite fellow MCU star, Lupita Nyong'o.

Joseph Quinn's net worth

Joseph Quinn's latest calculated net worth is over $5 million. His successful acting career as well as brand promotions and collaboration on social media platforms has garnered him a generous fortune. Quinn is estimated to make around $3,00,000 annually, which has grown rapidly over the last couple of years. For his role in Stranger Things season 4, he was paid around $20,000 per Episode from the show.

Given that he will be joining another big project, MCU's Fantastic Four reboot, Joseph Quinn's net worth is expected to grow manifold this year.

What do we know about the Fantastic Four reboot?

Fantastic Four has a new release date. It is set to come to theaters on July 25, 2025. While Marvel has finally given us the cast and release date, as per usual trends the plot details remain unrevealed.

But going by the comics, the Fantastic Four are astronauts who are remade into superheroes after being exposed to cosmic rays in space. Reed Richards gains the superpower to stretch his body, Sue, who is Reed’s girlfriend gains the power to manipulate light and become invisible and cast powerful forcefields. Johnny, who is Sue’s brother, can turn his body into fire which gives him the power to fly. Ben, Reed’s best friend, is transformed into a Thing with huge orange boulders for a body, which gives him superhero-like strength.

The movie will be directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay written by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. Watch this space for more updates on the upcoming Marvel feature.

