What did Josh Dallas say about Ben Stone's future in Manifest Season 4?

Manifest Season 4, the new season of the fan-favorite supernatural series, is set to arrive on Netflix on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 3 am ET/midnight PT.

The fascinating series is created by Jeff Rake. Joseph Bradley Smith, Tim Ives, Tim Norman, Andrew Priestley, Sarah Cawley and John Inwood are the cinematographers of the series. Meanwhile, Danny Lux has acted as the music composer of Manifest.

The series has been executively produced by Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Jeff Rake, David Frankel, Joe Chappelle and Len Goldstein. Margaret Easley, Cathy Frank, Laura Putney, Marta Gené Camps and Harvey Waldman have served as the producers of Manifest.

In the finale episode of Season 3, the audience saw Angelina stabbing Grace mercilessly with a sharp knife and taking Eden before she left. Viewers also saw the appearance of an adult version of Cal. This heart-wrenching series of events will see one of the series' lead characters, Ben Stone, completely shattered and broken down.

While talking about Ben Stone's future in Season 4, actor Josh Dallas, who plays the pivotal role, said in an interview with TVLine:

"He’s not dealing well."

Josh Dallas says Ben Stone will deal with a lot in Manifest Season 4

According to Dallas in Manifest Season 4, Ben Stone will be seen grieving the loss of his beloved wife. He will also be seen trying to cope with the awful events that took place in the third season finale of Manifest. The unexpectedly brutal incidents have left his character in a state of utter shock and confusion, and he is unable to handle it.

In his TVLine interview, Josh said that Ben is "shaken profoundly" by Grace's murder, Eden's kidnapping and Cal becoming older." He said that the character is unable to figure out where to put is energy and that he focuses only on one thing - finding Eden.

He continued to say that Grace was supposed to be Ben's side, especially after he'd missed five years and they had found their way back to each other. However, since she didn't make it, he is "profoundly angry about that," and he is unable to "let go of his grief about her."

Josh Dallas also added that Ben will be questioning everything in the beginning of Manifest Season 4. He will be seen questioning everything from the Callings, God, the universe as well as his own "goodness versus evilness." Dallas noted:

"He’ll go on a journey to where, hopefully, he can come out the other side and ultimately see and understand his own part to play in this story."

Given what Dallas said about his character in Manifest Season 4, it is quite understandable that Ben is set to go on an intense and riveting journey. He will be seen on the path to make sense of his own existence in the whole scenario.

Apart from Josh Dallas, the cast of Manifest Season 4 includes Melissa Roxburgh, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards and others.

Catch the first part of Manifest Season 4, on Netflix, on Friday, November 4, 2022.

