What did Juan Orlando Hernández do? Charges explored as former Honduran President is convicted in drug trafficking trial

Juan Orlando Hernández was found guilty of drug trafficking in Manhattan federal court on Friday after a two-week trial. The former president of Honduras is expected to face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, according to CNN.

Reuters reported that Hernández was arrested at his Tegucigalpa house three months after his term ended and was extradited to the U.S. in April 2022.

Hernández's trial began last month when he was accused of taking bribes worth millions from cocaine suppliers and reportedly informing them in case a raid was planned on their spots, according to BBC News. The charges against Juan Orlando Hernandez include conspiracy to import cocaine and possession of weapons as part of the conspiracy.

According to CNN, the drug cartels managed to import around 400 tons of cocaine to the U.S. when Hernández was serving in the President's office and he reportedly used the bribes to improve his position in the world of politics. His sentencing is scheduled to happen in June this year.

Juan Orlando Hernández was accused of being involved in corrupt activities: Charges and other details explored

Juan Orlando Hernández reportedly planned a conspiracy with the biggest drug traffickers to import cocaine to the U.S. The Department of Justice's official website states that Hernández used his position to help in the entire process and was getting bribes worth millions from different drug trafficking organizations.

He supported the implementation of anti-narcotics measures while serving his time as President of Honduras. He additionally offered protection to the drug traffickers who could give bribes and help him to continue working as the President. The Department of Justice elaborated by saying:

"Hernández selectively upheld extraditions by using his executive power to support extraditions to the United States of certain drug traffickers who paid him and followed his instructions that they would remain in Honduras."

The website also claimed that everyone involved in the conspiracy used the "Honduran National Police officers to protect their cocaine leads" and slowly got involved in violent acts to expand their business.

A few conspirators also pleaded guilty to the charges, including Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez and Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares.

Juan Orlando Hernandez surrender and other details explored

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the accusations against Juan Orlando Hernández in February 2022. Blinken shared a statement on the official website of the U.S. Department of State.

The statement mentioned that they were including Hernández on the "United States' Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors list, under Section 353 of the United States - Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act." Blinken said that the act restricts anyone from getting access to a visa and entry into the U.S.

The statement revealed that Juan Orlando Hernández's name was added to the list in July 2021. Blinken also said that they would continue their collaboration with the Honduran government along with their support towards the public of Honduras.

An extradition warrant was issued for Hernández and he confirmed through a voice recording posted on his official page on X (Twitter) that he was handing himself over to the authorities on February 15, 2022. Juan Orlando Hernández said in the recording that he opted to surrender so that he could defend himself, according to CNN.