What did Kanye West promise? LA homeless shelter calls out rapper over his vow to help

On Friday, August 12, rapper Kanye West posted a rather cryptic message about "children" and the "homeless." However, according to a report by TMZ, charity organization L.A. Mission has been frustrated with West for not following through on his promises to help the homeless.

While it is unclear what West's recent post was meant to convey, it brings back talks about West's promises to help the organization and the homeless get education, housing, and jobs.

In the post, West shared a poster that stated:

"Look to the children. Look to the homeless. As the biggest inspiration for all design."

Everything we know about Kanye West's involvement with LA's homeless shelter

Kanye West had previously provided 1,000 meals to Los Angeles' homeless population on Thanksgiving. As per TMZ in November, West visited the CEO of the Los Angeles Mission, Pastor Troy Vaughn, and discussed ways to fight the issue of homelessness in the city.

After the meeting, Pastor Vaughn took to Twitter to thank the rapper for "showing his heart and generosity to the homeless" while handing out meals on Thanksgiving.

As per TMZ, the rapper put up a plan to feed the homeless and assist them in "education, jobs, and housing." His aim and promise was to “break the cycle of homelessness and poverty, by stabilizing people in a safe and spiritual environment, connecting them to solutions and walking with them on their journey."

He had also planned to bring the Sunday Service to L.A.’s Skid Row one more time, which he felt would inspire and heal people. In 2019, he held a Sunday Service at the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row.

While conducting the event to feed the homeless, West had spoken about the power of Jesus Christ and his wish to bring his family comprising Kim Kardashian and his children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, back together. He noted:

"I am the priest of my home. I have to be next to my children as much as possible, so when I’m out the house, I got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation."

Kanye West had also built prototypes of his YZY shelters that could shelter the homeless with low-cost living. However, the structures were reportedly torn down as the rapper did not have proper permits for construction.

More on Kanye West's promises to end hunger and homelessness

While he was running for President in 2020, Kanye West had also declared to put an end to nationwide homelessness and hunger. Taking to social media, he posted several tweets on the topic. He said:

"We will cure hunger. There are people sleeping in parking lots... We as a people will heal... We will insure [sic] the well being of each other.”

The rapper further added:

"I was just speaking with someone that told me their life story and they used to be homeless. We must and will cure homelessness and hunger We have the capability as a species.”

In an interview with comedian and TV host Joe Rogan, which Kanye West also shared in one of his Presidential election campaign videos, he stated his calling of being a "leader of the free world."

"There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair... I believe that my calling is to be the leader of the free world.”

Since the recent Instagram post, nothing else has been posted from Kanye West's official account regarding his involvement in combating hunger and homelessness.

