How much money did Kim Kardashian raise from her charity boxing fight in 2009? 

Kim Kardashian shocked the entire boxing community when she stepped into the ring in 2009 in a charity event. Although it was hosted on her reality TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kardashian left the ring with a black eye.

The media personality hosted the Kardashian Charity knockout event in Los Angeles, where bidders were given a chance to square off against the Kardashian family. The event reportedly generated $11,000 which was donated to social causes.

Kim Kardashian expressed her joy at the success of the boxing event. But she and her brother Rob Kardashian, who also fought the same night and suffered a mild concussion, took a lot of punishment.

Watch Kardashian in the boxing match below:

Rob Kardashian fought James Taylor, a trained fighter and significantly heavier than the Krdashian sibling. The fight turned out to be a nightmare for Rob as he got stopped in the first round.

Kim claimed that her brother was sent to the hospital after suffering a concussion. She took to her public blog and posted:

"We literally had three days of training to prepare for the event and thought it would be a little bit of fun to raise money for one of our favorite charities, The Dream Foundation. We didn't expect what happened."

Meanwhile, Kardashian took on Tamara Frapasella and suffered a lopsided beatdown. But her willingness to step into the boxing ring and fight for a cause did earn her a lot of respect.

Notably, Kim Kardashian is a cultural influencer and TV personality. She is quite active on Instagram, where she consistently shares updates with her 328 million followers. Yeah, you read that right, 328 million.

It has been over a decade since Kardashian fought. Celebrity boxing and exhibition fights have seen a steep rise in the past few years. Hence, a potential Kardashian fight is sure to be a success in today's climate.

Kim Kardashian is not just interested in boxing

Despite failing miserably inside the ring, Kardashian seems like an avid sports fan. She has been spotted several times in NBA games alongside her ex-partner Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian with Kanye West at Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

It's unlikely that Kim will ever re-lace boxing gloves, but it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the diva.

