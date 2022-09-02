What did Kanye West say about Kris Jenner? Former shares exclusive DMs from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West attacked his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's family, saying that Kris Jenner made her daughters Kim and Kylie pose for Playboy magazine.

He posted a photo of Kylie’s former assistant, Victoria Villaroel and captioned it:

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel. P**n*g****y destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago”

A little after that, the rapper uploaded another post that seemed to be a conversation between him and his ex-wife, Kim. The screenshot begins with texts that read:

"From my mother- Please."

The next paragraph looked like it was sent by Kris, where she asked her daughter to make Kanye stop mentioning her name. The message said:

"I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end."

To this, the Heartless singer said that they had no say over his "black children and where they go to school." He also announced that his children will "not do playboy and s*x tapes," presumably hinting at the past controversies related to Kim Kardashian.

Posts made by Kanye West (Image via @yearchives/Instagram)

Kanye West seems to be in a fight with Kim Kardashian over their children's schooling

Kanye West posted a flurry of angry posts on his Instagram account which have all since been deleted.

The singer also posted another screenshot of what might have been a conversation with Kim Kardashian. In that conversation, he said that his kids won't be going to Sierra Canyon but will attend Donda Academy.

He also mentioned Kris Jenner and Charlamagne Tha God in the post, but the reason for that is unknown.

Kanye West uploaded another post suggesting that Sierra Canyon was teaching made-up "b***s**t" like “Kwanzaa” to children. Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture.

He wrote:

“What the f**k is Kwanza and who made that b***s**t up? Everyone lives in LA for the check anyway so no one really cares about their children being indoctrinated.”

The musician later posted another screenshot of the conversation, where he received a message asking him to stop. To this, he replied that the two needed to "talk in person" and the other person did not have a "say so" on where his kids would go to school.

The singer later posted a long paragraph to let followers know that he wasn't "spiraling" and was only worried about his kids' education.

He added that he was "dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination." This seemed to hint at Kim and her family thinking about their "audience" over the welfare of their children.

Kanye West added:

"I'm simply right, I know girls who sell p***y that don't agree with how my daughters are displayed"

He posted that he won't let Calabasas or Hulu decide where his children will be sent for schooling and continued to say:

"I won't stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes"

He later took a dig at the other Kardashian sisters and mentioned Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and Scott Disick. He labeled all of them and himself as s***m donors for the influencers.

