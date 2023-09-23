What did Kathy Griffin say about Kanye and his wife, Bianca Censori? Comments spark controversy online

Kathy Griffin recently uploaded a video on TikTok, where she accused Kanye West of “controlling” his wife, Bianca Censori. In a nearly 3-minute video uploaded on TikTok on Thursday, September 21, 2023, the comedian claimed that Censori has “no voice.”

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

She started off by talking calling Kanye “crazy and nutty,” and stating how “it is easy to make fun of him.” Kathy Griffin then went on, adding:

“When I see those photos where she’s in pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it’s really all about being see through and stuff...Like of course, I would kill for that body. So this isn’t about that. But she does have a body, that is almost identical to Kim. And I actually think he may be physically abusing her. And at the very least, 100% I think he’s psychologically abusing her.”

Griffin further added:

“So when I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her. I’ve read that she has a masters degree in architecture. She’s gorgeous, but she seems to have no voice whatsoever. She is not on social media. I don’t know if he is not letting her talk.”

Kathy Griffin also addressed Kanye and Censori's recent boat ride pictures in Italy, following which the two were reportedly banned by the boat company for indecent exposure. She then questioned if Bianca was uncomfortable in the situation.

As the video went viral on social media, it brewed controversy and became the talk of the town, with several social media users questioning the claims of the comedian.

“Learn to stay out of people’s lives”: Heated debate ensues on social media after Kathy Griffin's TikTok

Ever since Griffin uploaded the video talking about Kanye and his wife, Bianca Censori, social media users have not stopped talking about how the comedian has accused Kanye of being abusive and controlling. While there is no proof of the claims made by the comedian, her statement has brewed a heated discussion online.

Twitter user @DramaAlert uploaded the video by Griffin on the platform. Here is how netizens reacted in the comments section of the post:

Social media users shower opinions as Kathy uploaded a video on TikTok accusing Kanye of abusing and controlling his wife, Bianca. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, neither Kanye nor Bianca Censori have spoken up about the fiasco. On the other hand, netizens remain divided as some commented and stated how they agreed with Kathy Griffin, while others bashed her for forming opinions.