What is Kelsea Ballerini's net worth? Fortune explored ahead of Get Organized with The Home Edit 2 premiere

The American country pop singer and songwriter is all set to guest star in Get Organized with The Home Edit 2 to make her space clutter free and radiant. The star will take the help of the show's hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin to completely transform her space.

The show premieres on April 1, 2022, on Netflix and will feature many well-known celebrities including, Chris Pratt, Drew Barrymore, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Kelsea Ballerini, Winnie Harlow, Tyler Hubbard, Danielle Brooks, and Topper Guild.

Net Worth of Kelsea Ballerini ahead of Get Organized with The Home Edit 2 premiere

The net worth of singer Kelsea Ballerini is estimated to be around $6 million. Most of her fortune comes from the sale of her albums. Her debut album, The First Time, sold over 300,000 copies in the US.

While, her second album, Unapologetically, debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top Country Album Chart and #7 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, becoming Ballerini’s 'highest charting album' on both charts.

Born in Mascot, Tennessee, the singer also has a very strong social media presence. As of writing, her YouTube channel, Kelsea Ballerini, has over 598K subscribers.

The Get Organized with The Home Edit 2 guest star was named on Forbes' 30 Under 30, Music list at #2 in 2017. She was also Kelly Clarkson's fill-in on The Voice season 20.

The songwriter is also the first solo female country music artist since Carrie Underwood, whose first three singles ranked number #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Her popular hits, Love Me Like You Mean It, Dibs, and Peter Pan, continue to be fan favorites even today, contributing to a swelling bank account.

In terms of assets, the two-time Grammy nominee reportedly bought a 2,403-square-foot contemporary townhouse-style condo with bedrooms on the outskirts of Nashville for $585,000, reportedly. The artist is married to Australian country music singer, Morgan Evans.

The 28-year-old is also the owner of $300,000 Ferrari GTC4Lusso reportedly powered by a V12 engine that cranks out around 680 horsepower.

Now on Get Organized with The Home Edit Season 2, the singer is excited to declutter her space and make it more functional, appealing and peaceful. The show will air on April 1, 2022, and can be streamed on Netflix.

