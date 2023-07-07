What is Kevin Leonardo’s net worth? Everything to know about the YouTuber as Nair video continues to garner traction online

Youtube's rising star Kevin Leonardo is growing exponentially on the platform. His Youtube channel, Kevin Leonardo, provides grooming tips for his gay audience. His viral Nair hair removal video, which left many internet users shocked, continues to expand its viewership, amassing over 12 million views at the time of writing.

The Youtuber, with over 86,000 subscribers, went viral on June 26, when he posted his infamous Nair hair removal video. The video showcased an unfiltered portrayal of Kevin removing the hair from his posterior. The video elicited a multitude of reactions from people. Some were traumatized, others were simply surprised, and a few others were impressed at its unfiltered nature.

zach 🩷 @warmth_springs i just saw kevin leonardo’s nair video.. i don’t wanna live anymore!! i just saw kevin leonardo’s nair video.. i don’t wanna live anymore!! 😭😭 https://t.co/KS5vXuU1rK

The 2-minute, 54-second long video, age-restricted by Youtube, was titled, "Removing BUTT HAIRS Using NAIR Cream - A Visual Guide!". In the video, Kevin Leonardo provides a step-by-step guide on removing posterior hair using Nair Body Cream. The seemingly normal lifestyle video starts with Kevin stating:

"For reference, this is how hairy my butt is right now."

Kevin Leonardo @thecoolestkevv 🏻‍♂️ ur welcome!! 1 week later and now 3.2 million people know how to use nair on their butts 🫶🏼🫶🏼🏻‍♂️ ur welcome!! 1 week later and now 3.2 million people know how to use nair on their butts 🫶🏼🫶🏼💁🏻‍♂️ ur welcome!! https://t.co/IXf8DoDMTl

That statement was quickly followed by an unwarned and unfiltered look at his naked posterior. That was not the last look at his posterior as it often popped up now and then to show the application and effects of the cream. His latest video, uploaded on July 3, is a lesson on how to douche your posterior.

Kevin Leonardo offers a "Bottoming" course

Kevin Leonardo's Nair video amassed over 12 million views (Image via Instagram/@thecoolestkev)

Kevin Leonardo's social media and Youtube content creation, his product sponsors, and his side businesses give him an estimated net worth of $150,000.

The 25-year-old influencer hails from Indonesia. He not only makes Youtube videos but is also a viral TikTok sensation. Before he started his social media career in 2021, the Boston University Graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Cinematography and Film production did a bunch of internships. He also worked as a Background Actor for Central Casting.

His Tiktok, @thekewlestkev, started in 2021 and featured various videos ranging from lifestyle and music to grooming and s*xual health tips content. His TikTok now has over 370,000 followers with 9.7 million likes at the time of writing. He also has an Instagram account, @thecoolestkev, that boasts over 6,200 followers.

One of Kevin Leonardo's TikTok tips

Some of his popular TikTok videos include a ranking of all his s*x toys, tips on avoiding constipation, tips on posterior douching, and, more recently, his cover of Colleen Ballinger's apology video. Kevin produces a lot of posterior-related content.

Kevin Leonardo @thecoolestkevv hi. guitar cover by me ! hi. guitar cover by me ! https://t.co/xDQNbvmYzX

He enjoys collaborations and sponsorship deals with various products, which he tries out in his video and provides buying links for.

Apart from these, Kevin offers a "Bottoming" course at three levels, Standard, Premium, and Visual. He also currently sells two of his own product kits. Kev's stretch kit, which he claims is "The ultimate anal stretch kit to get your butt ready for the D." His Premium Douche Kit offers "efficient and enjoyable" A*al douching.

