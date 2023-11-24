What was Kevin Munoz famous for on Netflix? Actor hacked to death in Columbia

Netflix star Kevin Munoz tragically and unexpectedly passed away, bringing an abrupt end to his promising career. Munoz was found lifeless on November 21, 2023, and his shocking murder has shaken the entire industry. He was 23.

The actor, known for his roles in the Netflix film Lavaperros and the Apple TV+ series Echo 3, met a brutal end. His body bore the marks of a savage machete attack. As fans learn more about how he died, the mystery gets even more confusing, especially with his hands and feet being tied up.

Kevin Munoz death explored: How did the actor get killed?

According to the DailyMail, Kevin Munoz's lifeless body was marked with injuries from a brutal machete attack. He was found with his hands and legs tied up, which made his death even more horrifying and mysterious.

The reason for this brutal act is still a puzzling mystery, and authorities are working hard to figure out what happened. Fans are shaken by the shocking truth, and there are more and more questions about what led to Munoz's death.

An investigation into Munoz's death

Local law enforcement, acting on tips from residents, quickly apprehended a 19-year-old suspect in Munoz's murder. According to LBC, Nicolas Suarez, the head of the local police, acknowledged the arrest, saying:

"The subjects who caused the injuries then fled the scene, but thanks to information from the community, one of them was captured."

The investigation into Munoz's death is still ongoing, and authorities are expected to share more details about what happened in the next few days. The fact that Munoz was found with his hands and feet tied up makes the whole situation even more complicated.

Kevin Munoz's legacy on Netflix and Apple TV

Munoz was killed in a machete attack (Image via Instagram/@keicy_newera)

Kevin Munoz first gained popularity after starring in the 2020 Netflix movie Lavaperros and receiving a lot of praise for his performance. Munoz also had a memorable role in the action thriller series Echo 3 on Apple TV+.

His appearence in the Colombian drama series Turbia added to his versatile body of work. The series only lasted six episodes.

Final thoughts

After the sad news of Kevin Munoz's death, fans are sharing their sadness on social media. The entertainment industry is struggling with the loss of a talented person. Details about his personal life or family members are not public, but the young actor's legacy lives on in his movies and shows on Netflix and Apple TV.

The sudden death of Kevin Munoz has created a huge empty space. As fans eagerly wait for more news on the investigation, his impact on the entertainment industry will live on in the hearts of all those who loved his talent.