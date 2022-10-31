What is Killer Sally's real name and where is she now? 

Netflix's upcoming docuseries, Killer Sally, is all set to explore the dark world of bodybuilding from the perspective of the convicted killer Sally McNeil, better known as Killer Sally, who allegedly shot her bodybuilder husband to death on the evening of Valentine's Day in 1995. She immediately called the police and confessed to the crime, claiming that it was an act of self-defense.

Killer Sally was herself a bodybuilder and did quite well in her career. She was married to Ray McNeil, also a professional bodybuilder, who allegedly abused and assaulted her over a long period of time. After a particularly violent argument on February 14, 1995, Sally shot Ray twice with a shotgun, once in the abdomen and once in the head, immediately killing him.

Prosecutors would later go on to question her steroid usage, jealous rage against Ray for having an affair, and aggressive behavior to pin her for the premeditated murder of Ray. She was eventually charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison. She was released on parole in June 2020, and currently resides in Northern California.

Killer Sally: What did Sally McNeil do to her husband?

The trailer for the upcoming three-part docuseries depicts Sally talking about the world of bodybuilding and her relationship with her husband, which eventually led to the brutal murder. The series will also deal with the fame of the couple in the bodybuilding world and chart the eventual breakdown of their relationship.

Sally McNeil was a famed bodybuilder in the 1980s and 1990s. She also won the US Armed Services physique championship twice. She first met Ray McNeil while he was serving alongside her in the Marine Corps. The couple bonded over fitness and physique and eventually married in 1987. Sally was already divorced at the time.

Three years into their marriage, Sally was discharged from the Marine Corps and went on to become a famed asset in an alternative business. She engaged in "muscle worship," where men paid her to wrestle her. This also often included recording the sessions and was recognized as a form of muscle fetish. In the trailer of Killer Sally, Sally reveals how in-demand her job was, saying:

"If I wrestled 10 of them, that's $3,000."

This also allowed Ray to quit his job as a Marine and start an active career in bodybuilding. Their relationship soon grew violent, despite Sally paying for all the steroids that Ray was taking. The former bodybuilder claims that she was abused in multiple ways by her husband, something that her children also confirmed in part.

On the evening of Valentine’s Day 1995, Sally McNeil was already in an aggressive mood when her husband did not come home. When he did, their fight erupted into a highly volatile one. Ray allegedly strangled and choked Sally. In response to this, Sally went to the bedroom, grabbed a shotgun, and shot her husband to death. Many psychologists have now claimed that this was the result of "Battered Woman Syndrome," which develops due to long-term abuse and domination.

Despite her claims of self-defense, the prosecution painted a very different picture of Sally, who was known as Killer Sally by then, and ended up sending her to prison for 25 years. She was released on parole in 2020 and now resides in Northern California. Sally, who is now 62, also recently married her new boyfriend.

Killer Sally will cover the case in detail when it airs on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

