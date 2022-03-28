What is King Kyote's real name? Maine singer was hand-picked by American Song Contest producers

American Song Contest is making huge rounds among fans for its unique music competition contest. It is indeed huge for one of its solo contestants, King Kyote, originally named Jon King, who was approached by the show’s producers to participate in one of the biggest music competitions.

American Song Contest is a Eurovision-inspired singing competition, where contestants, in the form of solo, duo, or band, represent 50 states and six territories of the US individually. Contestants perform original songs each week in the competition to gain the vote of the country. The winner will receive the title and a grand cash prize.

King Kyote's American Song Contest was inspired by coyotes

The 33-year-old music artist Jon King chose the name King Kyote because he was inspired by coyotes. After reading a lot about them, he was fascinated by coyotes and their resilience to last even under tough conditions in the wild, similar to the deep woods of Maine.

The Maine native was born in 1988 in York, Portland in an environment surrounded by dozens of guitars. King developed his love for music and strengthened it by taking music lessons when he was in junior high school. He was highly inspired by music legends like Howlin’ Wolf, The Rolling Stones, and Bob Marley, who laid the foundation stone for rock and other genres of music.

He would also visit Bull Moose Music and buy CDs from Maine staples like Rustic Overtones of Portland and Jeremiah Freed.

Over the years, King has played at many prestigious places and local festivals in Maine along with performing many popular acts like Ghost of Paul Revere, Rustic Overtones, and The Mallet Brothers Band.

The American Song Contest contestant lives in Maine and described his town as a highly supportive place for budding singers to play different types of rock music.

King Kyote could not believe it when he was approached by the producers of NBC's music competition. He expressed to NBC in an interview,

“It’s one of the lesser-known states, but the talent and the songwriting is exceptional.”

Moreover, the press release of the show describes his talent as:

"Harken to a night of whiskey drinking in a cabin among the Maine pines, King echoes the yells of rock ‘n’ roll's forefathers while having a deeply rooted harmony with roots rock, singer-songwriter, and folk genres."

The upcoming show of the American Song Contest will be released on March 28 at 8.00 pm EST.

