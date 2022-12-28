What did Kodak Black say about Tory Lanez? Former slams verdict by claiming there was no evidence

Rapper Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez's conviction in a case related to Megan Thee Stallion's shooting on Instagram Live on Saturday, December 24. The rapper stated that he believes the trial was unfair as there was a clear lack of evidence.

Disclaimer: This article contains several references to a shooting and strong language. Reader discretion is advised.

Kodak, who is also known as Yak, was disappointed with the verdict when it came out just before Christmas and Lanez spent the holiday weekend behind bars. He stated:

"This sh*t ain't right, homie. For real, bro... And Tory Lanez is a good n*gg*, bruh... This sh*t f*cking with like my Christmas eve, homie."

Tory Lanez's case for the shooting, his conviction, and backlash after the verdict

The incident involved Lanez, Thee Stallion, and her then-friend Kelsey Harris in a drunken argument that led to the Savage rapper being shot in both of her feet. The trial, People v. Daystar Peterson (Lanez's real name), began on December 12 recently and lasted for two weeks. The high-profile case saw many twists and turns, including Harris backtracking on her statement.

On December 23, Lanez was found guilty of shooting Thee Stallion. He was charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Immediately after the rapper was found guilty, his father screamed in the courtroom, claiming the music industry was responsible and called out Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ “I’m calling on the Heavens and the Earth … Roc Nation, you will crumble! I am an apostle of God, and I will be heard.” Tory Lanez father as he left



“I’m calling on the Heavens and the Earth … Roc Nation, you will crumble! I am an apostle of God, and I will be heard.” Tory Lanez father as he left https://t.co/OTScjg1cA2

Furthermore, a petition was started by Lanez's family, friends, and fans, who were disturbed by the verdict. The petition, started on Change.org, has garnered over 38,000 signatures currently and claims that the music industry (mainly Jay-Z and his company) and the jury were responsible for the unjust trial. They accused the jury of being under political pressure to push the "protect black women" movement.

On his Instagram Live, Kodak Black went on to add that he wasn't present in the courtroom but there was something suspicious about the trial. Referring to the claims in the petition, he stated:

"But it's like n*gg*s ain't finna talk about that. N*gg*s finna act like this sh*t ain't even happen. I don't know even. I don't know what went in courtroom. But at the same time, I was like if it is some f*cked up sh*t going on, homie, n*gg*s ain't gonna say then, coz of this politics b*llsh*t. And all of this Jay-Z sh*t. But bro, I don’t like that sh*t nan bit."

Yak further questioned how the court convicted Lanez when there wasn't convincing evidence. He doubted Thee Stallion's story, saying she was "caught in a few lies." He also added that there was no witness who came forward to claim that Lanez shot Megan.

He noted that he is against men harming women and if Tory Lanez was guilty, then:

"God gon' see it through where he get the justifiable punishment he feel like he deserve for that."

Tory Lanez's sentence hearing is set for January 27, 2023, and he faces up to 22 years in jail.

Poll : 0 votes