What did Kourtney Kardashian say about Tristan Thompson? Poosh founder shares how she feels about the father of her niece and nephew

Kourtney Kardashian finally let loose and revealed her true feelings about Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, the ex-boyfriend of her sister, Khloe, and the father of Khloe's son, Tatum, and daughter, True. Thompson and Khloe have had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship which came to its penultimate end when it was revealed in 2021, that Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, a Houston personal trainer when he was still dating Khloe.

On an episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, November 2, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she felt "triggered" by the NBA star, attributing her disdain to his "horrible decisions". The episode also revealed that both Kourtney and her daughter, Penelope Disick, who she shares with Scott Disick, are not too fond of Tristan Thompson.

Expand Tweet

"I was just so triggered": Kourtney Kardashian

Thursday's episode of The Kardashians left viewers shocked when Kourtney Kardashian casually took shots at her sister Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson. During the episode, Kourtney was face timing her daughter, Penelope while waiting for her in her Palm Springs house. She told the 11-year-old that Khloe was going to come get her.

She also asked her daughter,

"Tristan is with them. Is that OK?"

Penelope responded by saying that it was fine. The oldest Kardashian sister, who is currently pregnant with a child with her husband, Travis Barker, elaborated to the camera that she felt that her daughter got it from her. Kourtney Kardashian further elaborated:

"I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him ... I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, 'I just can't do it anymore.'"

Kourtney Kardashian further recalled in a later confessional that she felt that the NBA star had made "horrible decisions and choices" when it came to her sister. She stated that there were times were she felt "so triggered by him" that she couldn't be around him but there were also times when she let it go because they "just want harmony" and because of the fact that he was the father of her niece and nephew.

Later in the episode, Kourtney was joined by Khloe Kardashian, who picked up Penelope as discussed earlier. Kourtney and Tristan share two kids together, a five-year-old daughter named True, and a 13-month-old son named Tatum.

Khloe revealed that she was proud of herself for where she was with Tristan and for being able to allow him to be the father, he wanted to be. However, she said:

"Where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl."

She said that she, in fact, wanted Penelope to have these feelings and did not want to talk her out of it as she did not want this type of behavior to be justified or validated. She stated:

"I want her to know that how she is feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this."

Kourtney's disapproval came as a shock because the NBA star, despite his past scandals, was getting approvals from most family members including both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Kim had previously called Tristan, "such a good friend" and "such a good dad", and revealed that the NBA star had even "stepped up" and helped her out with her kids when she was struggling with them.